Solana Wave Analysis 10 September 2025

Solana: ⬆️ Buy

– Solana broke the resistance area

– Likely to rise to next resistance level 230.00

Solana cryptocurrency recently broke the resistance area between the resistance level 214.5 (which has been steadily reversing the price from February) and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from April.

The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the active impulse waves iii and 3 of the higher impulse wave (3) from June.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Solana cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 230.00.