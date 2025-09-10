Human Serum Albumin Market Anticipated To Grow At 7.1% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Human Serum Albumin Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Big Is The Human Serum Albumin Market In 2025?

In the past few years, the human serum albumin market has seen significant growth. Its size is projected to increase from $5.39 billion in 2024 to $5.79 billion in 2025, mirroring a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This growth during the historical period can be traced back to factors such as rising healthcare requirements, wider uses of human serum albumin, an aging demographic, growing demand for blood plasma derivatives, and an increase in liver disease cases and associated illnesses.

The market size for human serum albumin is predicted to witness robust expansion in the coming years, escalating to a value of $7.63 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth could largely be attributed to improvements in essential medication accessibility, wider therapeutic possibilities, an increase in hospital numbers, advancements in healthcare facilities, and government-driven initiatives. Influential trends over the forecasting period encompass cell-free protein creation, CRISPR-based strain evolution, persistent manufacturing strategies, transdermal delivery mechanisms, and developments in lyophilization technology.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Human Serum Albumin Market?

The escalating occurrence of liver conditions is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the human serum albumin market growth in the future. Liver conditions encompass a variety of ailments that affect liver performance, such as hepatitis, fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, and liver cancer. The surge in these diseases is primarily attributable to the increasing incidence of obesity, as an overload of abdominal fat leads to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), triggering fat build-up, inflammation, and potentially liver failure. Human serum albumin serves as a beneficial aid for liver disease as it replenishes blood volume, decreases fluid accumulation, safeguards kidney functioning, and enhances results in complications like ascites and hepatorenal syndrome. For example, as per a study released in July 2023 by the Office for Health Improvement & Disparities, a government division based in the UK, the number of hospitalizations with liver disease as the main diagnosis grew by 22.0% in the fiscal year concluding in 2022, escalating from 67,458 cases in 2021 to 82,290 cases in 2022. Hence, the escalating occurrence of liver conditions is steering the expansion of the human serum albumin market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Human Serum Albumin Industry?

Major players in the Human Serum Albumin Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

. Merck KGaA

. CSL Behring (CSL)

. Baxter International Inc.

. Grifols S A

. Sartorius AG

. Octapharma AG

. Kedrion Biopharma

. Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Human Serum Albumin Industry?

Leading firms in the human serum albumin market are prioritizing the creation of innovative solutions, including animal-free recombinant excipients, to increase product safety, scalability, and adherence to regulatory standards in biomanufacturing applications. An animal-free recombinant excipient is a biologically generated inactive substance created using recombinant DNA technology, with no components derived from humans or animals. This ensures a high degree of purity and safety in pharmaceutical and biomanufacturing applications. In April 2025, for example, InVitri Inc., a US company specializing in animal-free, recombinant proteins and excipients, introduced Optibumin 25, the first-ever recombinant 25% human serum albumin for closed-system biomanufacturing. This product has been tailored for downstream processing, formulation, and cryopreservation workflows. It's available in single-use bags of 100 mL. Thanks to its animal-origin-free and chemically defined composition, it ensures high purity, consistency, and minimal contamination risks. It's ready for GMP, can be scaled up for commercial production volumes, and provides a stable, sterile solution that can be easily integrated into various applications like viral vector production, stem cell preservation, vaccine formulation, and regenerative medicine.

What Segments Are Covered In The Human Serum Albumin Market Report?

The human serum albumin market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type Of Preparation: Recombinant Human Serum Albumin, Plasma-Derived Human Serum Albumin

2) By Formulation Type: Injection Solutions, Lyophilized Powder

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Pharmacies, Third-party Distributors, Hospital Pharmacies

4) By Application: Volume Expanders, Drug Delivery Systems, Nutrition Enhancement, Diagnostic Agents

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies, Blood Banks

Subsegments:

1) By Recombinant Human Serum Albumin: Yeast-Based Recombinant Human Serum Albumin, Bacterial-Based Recombinant Human Serum Albumin, Plant-Based Recombinant Human Serum Albumin, Mammalian Cell-Based Recombinant Human Serum Albumin, Insect Cell-Based Recombinant Human Serum Albumin

2) By Plasma-Derived Human Serum Albumin: 5% Human Serum Albumin Solution, 20% Human Serum Albumin Solution, 25% Human Serum Albumin Solution, Lyophilized Human Serum Albumin, Fatty Acid-Free Human Serum Albumin

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Human Serum Albumin Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the dominant market share in the human serum albumin global report. The projected growth rates suggest that Asia-Pacific will be the region with the fastest growth within the forecast period. The report encompasses several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

