Russians Spreading Fake Video About“Inhumane Training Of Mobilized Soldiers” CCD

According to Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council reported this on Facebook .

After verifying the information with Ukraine's Defense Forces, the CCD stated that the video was staged and had been recorded in territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

The center noted that Russian propagandists used Ukrainian-speaking locals in the video to make it appear more credible.

Such content, the CCD emphasized, is part of Russia's information and psychological operations aimed at discrediting the mobilization process in Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian propaganda is also spreading false claims that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly leave so-called“suicide squads” to cover the retreat of their units in the Pokrovsk sector.

