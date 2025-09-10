Court Jails Man For Cheque Fraud, Fines Him ₹40 Lakh
The convict, identified as Hakeem Zaffar Ahmad, son of Gul Mohammad Hakeem and resident of Gulberg Colony, Buchpora, Srinagar, was found guilty of issuing fraudulent cheques to settle a loan of ₹30 lakh borrowed from Rattan Singh, son of Sadhu Singh, a resident of Lal Pora, Tral Pulwama.
According to court records, Zaffar had borrowed ₹30 lakh and executed an undertaking, declaration, hundi, and acknowledgment-cum-receipt in favor of Singh. To liquidate the debt, he issued three cheques. However, all the cheques bounced due to insufficient funds.
Despite receiving a demand notice, Zaffar failed to make the payment, prompting Singh to approach the court in 2019 under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with dishonor of cheques.
Court's Findings
During the trial, several witnesses were examined and cross-examined. In its detailed 67-page judgment, the court concluded that the complainant had proven beyond doubt that the cheques were issued in discharge of a legally enforceable debt and were dishonored due to insufficient funds.
Judge Abdul Bari observed that the accused not only defaulted on repayment but also attempted to evade liability despite clear documentary evidence and a legally mandated notice.
