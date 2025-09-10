Orrön Energy AB's Nomination Committee

Orrön Energy AB's Nomination Committee
The Nomination Committee has been formed with the following members:
- Aksel Azrac (Nemesia S.à.r.l.) Richard Ollerhead (JNE Partners LLP) Sussi Kvart (Handelsbanken Fonder AB)
At the Nomination Committee's first meeting, Aksel Azrac was elected as Chair of the Nomination Committee.
The Nomination Committee shall make recommendations to the 2026 AGM regarding:
- Election of the Chair of the 2026 AGM Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, distinguishing between the Chair and other members, and remuneration for Board Committee work Election of members of the Board of Directors, including number of members Election of the Chair of the Board of Directors Remuneration of the auditor Election of the auditor Nomination Committee Process for the 2027 AGM, if any amendments are proposed to the Process for the 2026 AGM
Shareholders who wish to present a motion to the Nomination Committee regarding the above-mentioned matters, should contact the Chair of the Nomination Committee, Aksel Azrac, at ... no later than 19 December 2025.
For further information, please contact:
Robert Eriksson
Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15
...
Jenny Sandström
Communications Lead
Tel: +41 79 431 63 68
...
Orrön Energy is an independent, publicly listed (Nasdaq Stockholm:“ORRON”) renewable energy company within the Lundin Group of Companies. Orrön Energy's core portfolio consists of high quality, cash flow generating assets in the Nordics, coupled with greenfield growth opportunities in the Nordics and Europe. With significant financial capacity to fund further growth and acquisitions, and backed by a major shareholder, management and Board with a proven track record of investing into, leading and growing highly successful businesses, Orrön Energy is in a unique position to create shareholder value through the energy transition.
Forward-looking statements
Statements in this press release relating to any future status or circumstances, including statements regarding future performance, growth and other trend projections, are forward-looking statements. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“expect”,“intend”,“plan”,“seek”,“will”,“would” or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that could occur in the future. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to several factors, many of which are outside the company's control. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made and the company has no obligation (and undertakes no obligation) to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Attachment
-
Orrön Energy - Nomination Committee 2026 - 10092025en
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment