OM Systems 50-200Mm F2.8 M. Zuiko Digital ED IS PRO Lens - New Compact Pro Telephoto Zoom Revealed, Preorder And More Info At B&H

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

B&H Photo is sharing the latest lens from OM System, the M. Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm f/2.8 IS PRO Lens . A fully weather sealed, all-purpose super zoom and the world's first and only lens with an effective focal length of 100-400mm (35mm equivalent) and a constant f/2.8 aperture. Weighing only 2.37 lbs. and coming in at just over 8.8” long, this is the perfect companion to wildlife and nature photographers looking for an unrivaled, adventure-ready lens.

This new lens opens up a whole new world of handheld wildlife photography with its compact and lightweight design, but don't let its size fool you. The 50-200mm f/2.8 IS PRO comes packed with a vast array of features that will deliver spectacularly sharp, detailed images. The inclusion of OM Systems five-axis Sync IS system means the in-lens stabilization works in conjuncture with in-body stabilization to provide up to seven stops of compensation. Fast, accurate autofocus tracks subject matter of all kinds thanks to intelligent subject detection found in OM bodies like the OM-1 Mark II. High volume shooters will appreciate that this lens supports 50 fps sequential shooting with full continuous autofocus functionality.

OM Systems 50-200mm F2.8 M. Zuiko Digital ED IS PRO Lens

Product Highlights:



Micro Four Thirds | f/2.8 to f/22

100-400mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)

Fast, Compact Super-Telephoto Zoom

7-Stop 5-Axis Sync IS

2.6' Min. Focus, Supports C-AF at 50 fps

ED and HR Elements & ZERO II Coating

Internal Zoom and Focus Design

Focus Limit Switch & 4 Lens Fn Buttons

IP53 Weather-Sealed, Fluorine Coating Compatible with Optional Teleconverters

The lens is also fully compatible with OM Systems MC-14 1.4x and MC-20 2.0x M. Zuiko teleconverters for a maximum focal length of 800mm (35mm equivalent when used with the MC-20). The benefits of TC usage don't end there. When using the MC-20 2x teleconverter, enjoy up to a 1:1 magnification ratio for tele-macro shooting. It even supports in-camera focus stacking for a true macro photography experience. The lens otherwise has a 0.5x maximum magnification, which is still quite impressive for what is in effect a 400mm lens.

Fully-weather sealed can mean a lot of things in the industry, but OM System delivers with an official IP53-certified rating for splash and dust resistance. Don't let a little rain or snow stop you. Work in some of the toughest weather conditions with confidence. Four function switches and a programmable L-Fn button offer tactile control free of slippage in wet weather.

