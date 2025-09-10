Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Participates In Meeting Of GCC Assistant Attorneys General

2025-09-10 02:09:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Qatar took part in the 16th meeting of assistant attorneys general and public prosecutors of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states, held in Kuwait.
First Attorney-General and Director of the Judicial Inspection Department, Abdullah Mohammed Al Maliki chaired the Qatari delegation to the meeting.

The meeting addressed an array of agenda items, chiefly among them setting a unified code of conduct for members of the Public Prosecution and developing a guideline manual for handling senior citizens during the investigative stage.

In addition, the conferees explored the feasibility of collaboration with legal and judicial institutes and centres across the GCC states, as well as the secondment of public prosecutors to work within other public prosecution and prosecutorial offices.

