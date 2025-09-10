Qatar Participates In Meeting Of GCC Assistant Attorneys General
Kuwait: Qatar took part in the 16th meeting of assistant attorneys general and public prosecutors of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states, held in Kuwait.
First Attorney-General and Director of the Judicial Inspection Department, Abdullah Mohammed Al Maliki chaired the Qatari delegation to the meeting.
The meeting addressed an array of agenda items, chiefly among them setting a unified code of conduct for members of the Public Prosecution and developing a guideline manual for handling senior citizens during the investigative stage.
In addition, the conferees explored the feasibility of collaboration with legal and judicial institutes and centres across the GCC states, as well as the secondment of public prosecutors to work within other public prosecution and prosecutorial offices.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment