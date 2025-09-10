Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Stocks End Tuesday in Green


2025-09-10 01:57:38
(MENAFN) U.S. stock markets finished in the green on Tuesday, as investors processed a revision to U.S. employment figures revealing further signs of weakness in the labor market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 196.39 points, or 0.43%, closing at 45,711.34. The S&P 500 gained 17.46 points, or 0.27%, to end at 6,512.61, while the Nasdaq Composite added 80.79 points, or 0.37%, finishing at 21,879.49.

Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors saw positive movements, with communication services and utilities leading the charge, up 1.64% and 0.71%, respectively. On the downside, materials and industrials were the biggest laggards, falling 1.57% and 0.65%, respectively.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported Tuesday that U.S. employers hired nearly one million fewer workers in the year through March than previously estimated, deepening concerns about the strength of the labor market.

"I think the economy is weakening," JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told media. "Whether it's on the way to recession or just weakening, I don't know."

Despite the report's limited impact on trading—given that the figures reflect data from six months ago—the revision could add momentum to the argument for a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this year.

"The jobs picture keeps deteriorating and while that should make it easier for the Fed to cut rates this fall, it could also throw some cold water on the recent rally," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Northlight Asset Management.

In individual stock moves, Apple saw a decline of 1.48% after unveiling its new iPhone 17 models and other product announcements. Microsoft posted modest gains following the announcement of a $17.4 billion deal with Nvidia-backed Nebius Group to build AI infrastructure for a new data center in New Jersey. Nvidia shares climbed 1.46%. However, Broadcom reversed earlier gains, falling 2.6% after a strong rally in previous sessions.

Looking ahead, investors are bracing for key inflation data this week. The BLS will release the producer price index (PPI) on Wednesday, followed by the consumer price index (CPI) on Thursday. These reports will be closely watched for indications on whether rising prices may challenge deeper or prolonged rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

