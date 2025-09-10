Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TGS Presentation At Pareto Securities Energy Conference 2025


2025-09-10 01:16:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TGS' presentation for the Pareto Securities Energy Conference 2025 is available on or TGS' website

CEO Kristian Johansen will present today at 15:55 CEST.

For more information, visit TGS or contact:

Bård Stenberg VP IR & Communication

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

Attachment

  • Pareto Securities Energy Conference 2025

