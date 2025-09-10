Russian Drones 'Repeatedly' Strike Poland After Crossing Ukraine Warsaw Airport Shut What We Know So Far

MENAFN - Live Mint) Russian drones have“repeatedly” violated Poland's airspace after crossing over from neighbouring Ukraine, prompting the country to scramble military jets, shut a major airport in its capital and urge residents to stay at home, reported Bloomberg on Wednesday.

"During today's attack by the Russian Federation aimed at targets in Ukraine, our airspace was repeatedly violated by drones," AFP quoted Poland's operational command as saying in a statement on social media.

“We emphasize that the military operation is still ongoing and we appeal to everyone to stay at home,” Bloomberg quoted the military as saying, adding that“most endangered regions are the Podlaskie, Masovian and Lublin regions bordering Ukraine and Belarus."

The US Federal Aviation Administration said in a Notice to Airmen (Notam) that Warsaw's main Chopin Airport had been closed.

Bloomberg reported that the closure was due to“unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security.”

In an earlier statement, Poland's military said:“Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defence and radar recognition systems have reached the highest state of readiness.”

Operations underway

Poland's military said early Wednesday that operations were underway to "identify and neutralise those objects." Weapons had been used to down the“drone-type objects”, and forces are seeking to locate the debris.

Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Poland's air force has used weapons against hostile objects that have entered Polish airspace.

"Aircraft have used weapons against hostile objects. We are in constant contact with NATO command," Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on X.

Why Poland?

Poland sits on NATO's eastern flank, bordering Belarus, a key ally of Russia , and war-torn Ukraine.

The attack comes a day after Poland's newly elected nationalist President Karol Nawrocki warned that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was ready to invade more countries following his war on Ukraine.

"We do not trust Vladimir Putin's good intentions," Nawrocki told reporters Tuesday at a press conference in Helsinki.

"We believe that Vladimir Putin is ready to also invade other countries," he said.

Poland also hosts over a million Ukrainian refugees and is a key transit point for Western humanitarian and military aid to the war-torn country, reported AFP.

During the three-and-a-half-year war, Russian drones and missiles have crossed into the airspace of NATO members Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania several times.

Earlier in August, Warsaw said a Russian military drone flew into its airspace and exploded in farmland in eastern Poland.

(With agency inputs)