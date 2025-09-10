Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dr Hakim Irfan Conferred Membership Of Royal College Of Physicians

2025-09-10 01:09:00
Srinagar- Dr Hakim Irfan Showkat, a noted cardiologist from Kashmir, has been conferred the Membership of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons, Glasgow (MRCP Glasgow)-a prestigious honour that recognises his academic accomplishments, clinical expertise, and dedication to advancing healthcare.

The MRCP (UK) examination, regarded worldwide for its rigorous standards in testing medical knowledge and clinical competence, serves as a benchmark for excellence in the medical profession. Dr Showkat's induction into the esteemed body underscores his pursuit of professional distinction and unwavering commitment to patient welfare.

Dr Showkat already holds several international fellowships and memberships, including FACC (USA), FESC (Europe), FSCAI (USA), and FAPSIC (Singapore). With MRCP (Glasgow) added to his credentials, his stature among the leading medical professionals has been further reinforced.

