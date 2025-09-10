Court Convicts Man In Cheque Bounce Case
Baramulla- A local court in Pattan, here in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, Tuesday, convicted a man in a cheque bounce case and awarded him six months of imprisonment along with a penalty of Rs 8 lakh.
The court of Judge Altaf Ahmed Khan convicted Muhammad Yaseen Mir, son of Abdul Rehman Mir, resident of Bochhoo Pattan, in a case filed by complainant Bashir Ahmed Mir, son of Abdul Gani Mir, resident of Pattan.
The case, registered on April 21, 2021, pertained to a cheque issued by the accused in favour of the complainant. The cheque mentioned an amount of Rs 5 lakh, though the complainant had claimed dues of Rs 6 lakh. The cheque was dishonoured, leading to legal proceedings.
After hearing arguments, the court directed the accused to pay Rs 8 lakh as compensation to the complainant in addition to undergoing a jail term of six months.
