MHA Assess Flood Damage In Kashmir
Srinagar- Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) deputed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are currently visiting parts of Kashmir to assess damages caused by recent floods and landslides, officials said on Tuesday.
The teams are conducting field inspections, reviewing relief measures on the ground, and preparing detailed assessment reports.
Based on these reports, a relief package is expected to follow, the team said.
According to officials, the IMCTs arrived in Jammu on September 3 to carry out a ground assessment before moving to Kashmir. Their visit comes after heavy rains since early August have led to widespread flooding, landslides, and infrastructure losses in several districts.
Figures shared by authorities show that more than 150 people have died in rain-related incidents across the Union Territory, including casualties among yatris and local residents.
Search and rescue operations are still underway in some remote areas.
The Centre constituted the IMCTs on September 1 to examine the impact of floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.
Each team is headed by a Joint Secretary-level officer from the MHA or the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and includes representatives from the ministries of agriculture and farmers' welfare, expenditure, Jal Shakti, power, rural development, and road transport and highways.
“The teams are mandated to assess the damages and review the relief operations initiated by the administration,” an MHA official told KNO.“Their reports will guide the central government in deciding the scale of assistance.”
