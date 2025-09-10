Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Murder Of Ukrainian Refugee In U.S.: Justice Department Demands Death Penalty For Attacker

2025-09-10 01:06:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to CNN , cited by Ukrinform, federal prosecutors are seeking the maximum penalty.

“If convicted of the charge, committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown could face the death penalty for allegedly stabbing Iryna Zarutska, 23, in an unprovoked attack inside a light rail car last month,” the report said.

It is noted that Brown also faces state-level charges in North Carolina - first-degree murder. Court documents state that he used a folding pocket knife during the crime, which was later found near the railway platform.

At the same time, the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be brought against Brown.

Read also: Ukrainian refugee killed in United States

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska came to the U.S. as a refugee in search of safety. She was killed at the end of August on a train at a rail station in Charlotte, North Carolina. Law enforcement established that the attacker was 34-year-old homeless man Decarlos Brown. Court records show Brown had been arrested multiple times since 2011 on charges including theft, armed robbery, and making threats.

Illustrative photo

