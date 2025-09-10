Treacherous Attack By Israel On Qatar 'State Terrorism'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has been subjected to a treacherous attack by the Israeli occupation forces-an assault that can only be described as state terrorism-targeting the headquarters of the political bureau of Hamas during the ongoing negotiations, said Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani

Addressing a press conference yesterday, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the Israeli attack that took place on yesterday on Qatari soil cannot be described as anything but state terrorism, carried out by someone like Netanyahu, in the context of his systematic policies and continuous attempts to destabilize regional security and stability.

“It is a clear message to the entire region that there is a rogue actor engaging in ongoing political recklessness and violations of state sovereignty. Netanyahu himself has declared that he will reshape the Middle East. Is this message also a declaration that he intends to reshape the Gulf?”

He added,“Qatar affirms that it will not tolerate any infringement upon its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and it will respond firmly to any reckless breach or assault that threatens its security and undermines regional stability. The State reserves the right to retaliate against this blatant attack and will take all necessary measures in response.”

He further said,“From the very first moments, and under the directives of His Highness the Amir the security services, civil defense, and relevant authorities acted immediately to deal with the incident, which took place precisely at 3:46pm. Casualties and fatalities resulting from this treacherous attack have been documented, and the necessary measures were taken to ensure public safety and contain its repercussions.”

The Prime Minister extended deepest condolences to the family of the Internal Security Force martyr, Lance Corporal Badr Saad Al Dosari, who fell as a result of this attack while performing his duty, and to the families of the other martyrs who lost their lives in this treacherous assault.

The Prime Minister said,“The directives of His Highness the Amir are clear: the security of citizens and residents remains our highest priority. Accordingly, starting tomorrow, a comprehensive review of policies and procedures will begin to ensure such acts are deterred and not repeated.”

Additionally, he said, a legal team has been formed under the leadership of Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi to pursue all legal measures in response to this attack, which can only be described as a rogue act.

“We believe we have now reached a decisive moment requiring the entire region to respond to such barbaric behavior, which reflects nothing but the savagery of this man (Netanyahu), who is dragging the region to a level, unfortunately, beyond repair, disregarding international systems, frameworks, and laws.”



Australia slams Israeli strikes in Qatar as breach of sovereignty

MoI identifies new casualty of Israeli attack

Interior Ministry confirms Israeli entity targeted one of headquarters of several Hamas leaders in Doha Qatar condemns Israeli attack on residential buildings in Doha

Read Also

He further said,“This attack and targeting go beyond violations of international law; they also trample moral standards. We are speaking of a mediating state officially hosting negotiations, with official sponsorship and the presence of delegations, only to be struck by missiles from the very state whose delegation was also in Doha for talks.”

“By what ethical standard can this be acceptable? This can only be described as treachery. Treachery may be expected from such a man (Netanyahu), but what is shocking is that such actions are carried out in a systematic manner by someone who claims to be working for regional stability while, in reality, destabilizing the region for his own narcissistic personal interests.”

In recent days, he said, negotiations had been ongoing and advancing, at the request of the American side, to discuss the latest proposal received from Washington.“Despite this, and with full knowledge of the Israeli side-which continued to send delegations to Doha-Israel worked to sabotage every attempt at finding opportunities for peace.”

The Prime Minister questioned saying,“Does the world need a clearer message than this? Who is closing the door to peace? Does the international community need more evidence of who the bully in the region really is?”

He said that the history will record this incident, and international law and norms must take it into account.“Violating state sovereignty with such recklessness and disregard cannot be overlooked. All necessary actions must be taken in response.

"We have been in continuous contact with all friendly and brotherly nations to take action regarding this attack, and we will announce every step we take in the coming days.”

In response to a question about whether the delegation had been notified of the attack, the Prime Minister said:“The attack was 100% a treacherous operation, and it was only known at the moment it occurred. All the rumors and lies being circulated by Netanyahu are nothing but fabrications and falsehoods.

"The American side informed us of the incident in a message ten minutes after the attack had taken place. Previously, Qatar's air defenses had dealt accurately with waves of Iranian missiles, but the Israeli enemy used weapons that were not detected by the radars.”

To another question he said that Qatar's diplomacy is founded on achieving stability in the region through dialogue, and mediation is part of our identity.“It will continue, despite the challenges, in order to achieve stability for the region and our peoples.”