Moph Launches National Oral And Dental Health Campaign

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) in collaboration with its partners is implementing the seventh National Oral and Dental Health Campaign during September.

The campaign aims to promote oral and dental health among community members.

The initiative is part of the outcome of the National Oral and Dental Health Programmes. It includes disseminating accurate concepts about oral and dental health through the Ministry's media channels and social media platforms as well as the social media of healthcare partners.

Throughout the month, digital displays will be placed at the main entrances of public and private hospitals and health centres. The campaign features a wide range of meaningful activities and events, notably an awareness event at the Mall of Qatar September on 11 and 18, targeting the public, particularly children. Additional activities include an awareness day on oral health at the Enaya Specialised Care Centre, and a day dedicated to oral health and its relationship with heart health.

The campaign will also offer online awareness lectures on the importance of oral health for healthcare workers, delivered by specialist dentists from the Ministry of Public Health, to reach Qatar's broadest possible segment of society.

In addition, the Ministry of Public Health is organising the third training course on oral health awareness for elderly care (Phase I) in 2025, to be held at Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Centre at Hamad Bin Khalifa Medical City. The course aims to strengthen and qualify healthcare professionals specialising in the care and management of elderly patients. It will involve many doctors, dentists and their assistants, oral health specialists, allied healthcare practitioners, and nurses.

The course has been accredited as part of the Ministry's Category 1 Continuing Medical Education (CME) programmes.

It is worth noting that since 2023, the Ministry of Public Health has been organising various awareness workshops on oral and dental health for medical and allied healthcare staff who interact directly or indirectly with elderly patients in both the public and private sectors, to highlight the importance of oral care for the elderly.

