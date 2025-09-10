Moph Launches National Oral And Dental Health Campaign
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) in collaboration with its partners is implementing the seventh National Oral and Dental Health Campaign during September.
The campaign aims to promote oral and dental health among community members.
The initiative is part of the outcome of the National Oral and Dental Health Programmes. It includes disseminating accurate concepts about oral and dental health through the Ministry's media channels and social media platforms as well as the social media of healthcare partners.
Throughout the month, digital displays will be placed at the main entrances of public and private hospitals and health centres. The campaign features a wide range of meaningful activities and events, notably an awareness event at the Mall of Qatar September on 11 and 18, targeting the public, particularly children. Additional activities include an awareness day on oral health at the Enaya Specialised Care Centre, and a day dedicated to oral health and its relationship with heart health.
The campaign will also offer online awareness lectures on the importance of oral health for healthcare workers, delivered by specialist dentists from the Ministry of Public Health, to reach Qatar's broadest possible segment of society.
In addition, the Ministry of Public Health is organising the third training course on oral health awareness for elderly care (Phase I) in 2025, to be held at Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Centre at Hamad Bin Khalifa Medical City. The course aims to strengthen and qualify healthcare professionals specialising in the care and management of elderly patients. It will involve many doctors, dentists and their assistants, oral health specialists, allied healthcare practitioners, and nurses.
The course has been accredited as part of the Ministry's Category 1 Continuing Medical Education (CME) programmes.
It is worth noting that since 2023, the Ministry of Public Health has been organising various awareness workshops on oral and dental health for medical and allied healthcare staff who interact directly or indirectly with elderly patients in both the public and private sectors, to highlight the importance of oral care for the elderly.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment