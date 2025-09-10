Jacqueline Matoza Joins Women In Power TV To Share Her Vision For Financial Freedom

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jacqueline Matoza, financial activist and founder of the Matoza Millionaire Method, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how bold self-belief and strategic wealth-building can transform lives.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Matoza explores the power of mindset as the foundation for wealth, and breaks down how gratitude, authenticity, and strategic financial planning can drive lasting change.“Belief-not certainty-is what brings your dreams to life,” said Matoza.Jacqueline's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

