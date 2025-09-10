Elvira Oppenheim Joins Women In Power TV To Share Her Vision For Empowering Women Through Purpose

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Elvira Oppenheim, founder of Impress Swim, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, grace, and purpose have shaped her journey as an entrepreneur and mother.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Oppenheim explores the power of embracing both strength and softness, and breaks down how authenticity and purpose-driven leadership can inspire lasting change.“I'm not here to impress the world, I'm here to help women impress themselves,” said Oppenheim.Elvira's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

