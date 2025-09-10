Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Outlook 2025: Insights Into Therapies, Research, And Market Potential

DelveInsight's,“ Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 12+ pipeline drugs in Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On 28 August 2025, Allarity Therapeutics announced a study is to evaluate the optimal dose of 2X-121 as single agent therapy at 600 mg daily (split BID 200 mg morning + 400 mg evening) compared to 800 mg daily (split BID 400 mg morning + 400 mg evening) in recurrent, advanced ovarian cancer patients that have platinum-resistant disease, defined as progression within 6 months after the last dose of platinum-based chemotherapy, or are platinum ineligible. The optimal dose will be selected based on an integrated analysis of PK/PD, safety, and efficacy data.

On 27 August 2025, TCR2 Therapeutics conducted a phase 1/2 study aims to establish the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) and subsequently evaluate the efficacy of gavo-cel, with and without immuno-oncology agents, in patients with advanced mesothelin-expressing cancers, with overall response rate and disease control rate as the primary Phase 2 endpoints.

DelveInsight's Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 12+ pipeline therapies for Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer treatment.

The leading Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer Companies such as Allarity Therapeutics, AP Biosciences Inc., A2 Biotherapeutics Inc., Verismo Therapeutics, Accent Therapeutics and others. Promising Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer Therapies such as OSI-211 (Liposomal Lurtotecan), Pembrolizumab, Aflibercept, NGR-hTNF, doxorubicin , and others.

Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer Overview

Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer is the leading cause of death in women diagnosed with gynecological cancers. It is also the fifth most frequent cause of death in women, in general. Most of the cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage, which leads to poor outcomes of this disease. The existing screening tests have a low predictive value contributing further to this misery. Detailed gynecological evaluation along with ultrasound and laboratory marker like cancer antigen-125 (CA-125) assay are the key early detection strategies which have shown no significant beneficial effect in the morbidity or mortality of this cancer.

Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer Emerging Drugs

2X-121: Allarity Therapeutics

Stenoparib is an orally available, small-molecule dual-targeted inhibitor of PARP1/2 and Tankyrase 1 and 2. At present, tankyrases are attracting significant attention as emerging therapeutic targets for cancer, principally due to their role in regulating the Wnt signaling pathway. Aberrant Wnt/β-catenin signaling has been implicated in the development and progression of numerous cancers. By inhibiting PARP and blocking Wnt pathway activation, stenoparib's unique therapeutic action shows potential as a promising therapeutic. Allarity has exclusive global rights for the development and commercialization of stenoparib, which was originally developed by Eisai Co. Ltd. Some approved PARP inhibitors have recently been shown to be associated with less favorable survival outcomes than initially established. Allarity's Phase II trial data for stenoparib to date shows that the drug has much less myelotoxicity than the FDA approved PARP inhibitors. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer.

A2B694: A2 Biotherapeutics Inc.

A2B694 is a Tmod chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy targeting tumors that express mesothelin (MSLN) but lack the HLA-A*02 antigen. A2B694 is the second autologous cell therapy in clinical development by A2 Bio using its proprietary Tmod platform. The Tmod platform utilizes a dual-receptor design consisting of an activator that targets tumor cells and a blocker that protects normal cells. This dual-receptor design is intended to provide selective killing of tumor tissues that express mesothelin and have lost the HLA-A*02 gene permanently. This novel design is aimed at tackling the fundamental challenge in solid tumor cancer medicines – the ability to selectively kill tumor cells and protect normal cells. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer.

ATX-295: Accent Therapeutics

Accent's ATX-295 program is a potential best-in-class inhibitor for KIF18A which may address a large patient population across several cancer indications, including ovarian and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). KIF18A is a mitotic kinesin motor protein critical for cell division in select tumors with chromosomal instability, but not in healthy cells. KIF18A inhibitor treatment results in rapid cell death for cancers with an abnormal number of chromosomes (aneuploid) in vitro and in vivo, while cells with normal numbers of chromosomes (euploid) are unaffected. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer.

Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer Companies

Allarity Therapeutics, AP Biosciences Inc., A2 Biotherapeutics Inc., Verismo Therapeutics, Accent Therapeutics and others.

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

