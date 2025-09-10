EGFR + NSCLC Pipeline Outlook 2025: Insights Into Therapies, Research, And Market Potential

DelveInsight's, “EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (EGFR + NSCLC) Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (EGFR + NSCLC) pipeline landscape. It covers the EGFR + NSCLC pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the EGFR + NSCLC Pipeline Report



On 09 September 2025, Bayer conducted a study treatment, BAY2927088, is expected to block the mutated EGFR and HER2 proteins which may stop the spread of NSCLC. Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) are proteins that help cells to grow and divide. A damage (also called mutation) to the building plans (genes) for these proteins in cancer cells leads to a production of abnormal EGFR and/or HER2. These abnormal proteins drive the growth and the spread of the cancer. Several EGFR and/or HER2 mutations exist in the cancer cells.

On 05 September 2025, BlossomHill Therapeutics announced a Phase 1/2 study in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and/or human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER2) mutations. The study drug, BH-30643 capsules, will be self-administered by mouth twice daily in 21-day cycles.

DelveInsight's EGFR + NSCLC pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for EGFR + NSCLC treatment.

The leading EGFR + NSCLC Companies such as Cullinan Oncology, Betta Pharmaceuticals, G1 Therapeutics, Janux Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Suzhou Puhe Pharmaceutical Technology, Genor Biopharma, J Ints Bio, Avistone Pharmaceuticals, Mythic Therapeutics and others. Promising EGFR+NSCLC Pipeline Therapies such as IN10018, Furmonertinib, Oral S-1 + Oral Osimertinib, YH25448, JS111 capsules (AP-L1898), Osimertinib, Gefitinib, RC108, Sunvozertinib , and others.

EGFR + NSCLC Emerging Drugs Profile

CLN-081: Cullinan Oncology

CLN-081 is a novel irreversible Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EFGR) inhibitor. It is administered through oral route, and is developed by Cullinan Oncology. The drug is being developed in association with Taiho Pharmaceuticals. The drug is currently being investigated in the Phase III stage of development for the treatment of EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (EGFR + NSCLC).

BPI-361175: Betta Pharmaceuticals

BPI-361175 is a novel, oral, highly potent and selective 4th generation EGFR inhibitor developed by Betta Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The new chemical entity targets EGFR C797S mutation and other EGFR related mutations that are resistant to 3rd generation EGFR TKI in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors. It shows excellent inhibitory effect and selectivity in vitro assay and exhibits significant anti-tumor activity in a variety of xenograft models harboring EGFR C797S or other related mutations. The IND application of BPI-361175 has been approved by NMPA. Currently, the drug is the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Non-small Cell Lung Cancer.

G1T38: G1 Therapeutics

G1T38 is an investigational, oral CDK4/6 inhibitor designed to be used along with other targeted therapies for various oncology indications. G1 Therapeutics has entered a clinical trial collaboration to assess its G1T38 in combination with AstraZeneca's Tagrisso (osimertinib) in a Phase Ib/II clinical trial to treat patients suffering from EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase I/II stage in combination with osimertinib in patients with EGFR mutation-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

JANX008: Janux Therapeutics

JANX008, is a TRACTr that targets Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR), and is being developed by Janux Therapeutics for the treatment of various solid tumors including non-small cell lung cancer. According to preclinical studies, JANX008 showed potent cleavage dependent anti-tumor activity, with limited toxicities in healthy tissues or CRS. JANX008, is currently being evaluated in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various solid tumors.

The EGFR + NSCLC Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of EGFR + NSCLC with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for EGFR + NSCLC Treatment.

EGFR + NSCLC Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

EGFR + NSCLC Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the EGFR + NSCLC market.

EGFR + NSCLC Companies

EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

EGFR + NSCLC Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Scope of the EGFR + NSCLC Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

EGFR + NSCLC Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination EGFR + NSCLC Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryEGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentEGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)CLN-081: Cullinan OncologyDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Drug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)BPI-361175: Betta PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsEGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (EGFR + NSCLC) Key CompaniesEGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (EGFR + NSCLC) Key ProductsEGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (EGFR + NSCLC)- Unmet NeedsEGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (EGFR + NSCLC)- Market Drivers and BarriersEGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (EGFR + NSCLC)- Future Perspectives and ConclusionEGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (EGFR + NSCLC) Analyst ViewsEGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (EGFR + NSCLC) Key CompaniesAppendix

