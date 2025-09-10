Eco-Friendly Alternatives, Rising Demand From Bakeries And Qsrs Drive Global Greaseproof Paper Market Expansion Profshare Market Research

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Greaseproof Paper Market Size, Analysis and Forecast 2032"Greaseproof Paper Market is anticipated to reach USD 1819.50 million by 2032 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2 % from 2026 to 2032. Primary growth drivers include Rising Online Food Delivery and QSR, growing health and environmental awareness, and technological developments.

The latest premium report by Profshare Market Research,“Greaseproof Paper Market by Product Types (Unbleached, Bleached) by Applications (Residential, Commercial) and Forecast 2026-2032”

Greaseproof Paper Market Segmentation:

By Product types, the Bleached Greaseproof Paper segment leads the global market and is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Primary product types considered in this research study are Bleached and Unbleached Greaseproof Paper. Bleached Greaseproof Papers provide a premium look that enhances customer perception, making them the preferred choice for foodservice operators targeting presentation and marketing value. The growing demand for branding, printing, and logo placement is likely to propel the growth of this segment. Unbleached Greaseproof Paper is also expected to continue to show moderate growth during the forecast period.

Access the Sample Report:

By Applications, the Commercial application holds the largest market share and is projected to generate the highest revenue between 2026 and 2032.

Residential and Commercial are primary industries where Greaseproof Paper is mainly applied. Commercial applications dominate the global market due to their usage in various commercial segments such as Bakery & Confectionery, Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) & Foodservice, Dairy & Fats Packaging, and Industrial / Speciality Use. Bakery & Confectionery demand is growing significantly as it is widely used to wrap pastries, cakes, chocolates, and desserts.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for Greaseproof Paper and is projected to grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) between 2026 and 2032.

Regional outlook focuses on the market revenue and latest developments in the various regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, South America and Africa. According to the latest study by Profshare Market Research on the Greaseproof Paper Market, Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share and continues to do so due to the large population, rising disposable income and growing health awareness. Europe is a dominant market for the Greaseproof Papers due to a Strong bakery and confectionery culture. along with Strict regulations on single-use plastics and PFAS-based coatings. The North American market is well-established with consistent demand from QSR chains and foodservice operators. The Middle East and South America are projected to gain significant market share in the upcoming years, mainly due to the growing food and tourism industry.

Major Key Players in the Greaseproof Paper Market:



Krpa Paper

Nordic Paper

Vicat Group

Dispapali

Cheever Speciality Paper

Delfortgroup

Hydon Paper

Simpac

Paramount Packaging

Pudumjee Group Seaman Paper

Greaseproof Paper Market Report Key Takeaways:

The Greaseproof Paper Market is projected to reach USD 1819.50 million by the end of 2032, with an approximate CAGR of 7.2 % between 2026 and 2032.

By market dynamics, primary growth factors for the Greaseproof Paper Market are Rising Online Food Delivery and QSR, growing health and environmental awareness, as well as technological developments.

Based on the Product types, the Bleached Greaseproof Paper segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it provides a premium look that enhances customer perception, making it the preferred choice for foodservice operators.

By Applications, the Commercial applications are projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to their usage in various commercial segments such as Bakery & Confectionery, Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) & Foodservice, Dairy & Fats Packaging, and Industrial/speciality use.

Based on the regional analysis, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest market share mainly due to the large population, rising disposable income and growing health awareness.

The Greaseproof Paper Market is fragmented with many regional and mid-sized manufacturers along with a few large international paper & packaging companies. As the Market is not saturated and demand is expanding due to sustainability, QSR growth, and food delivery trends.

