Mild Weather Forecast In Most Regions Through Saturday
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 10 (Petra) -- Moderate weather is forecast for most parts of the Kingdom on Wednesday, while hot conditions will prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with periods of cloud cover at various altitudes. Winds will be northwesterly moderate, occasionally picking up.
The Jordan Meteorological Department reported that temperatures will edge up slightly on Thursday and Friday, settling around their seasonal norms. The weather will remain moderate across most regions and hot in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, accompanied by some low clouds. Winds will vary between northwesterly and northeasterly moderate.
On Saturday, conditions are expected to persist, with moderate weather in most regions and hot conditions in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will shift between northeasterly and northwesterly moderate.
Today's expected highs and lows are as follows:
Eastern Amman 29C / 17C, Western Amman 27C / 15C, Northern Highlands 26C / 14C, Sharah Highlands 25C / 15C, Badia 35C / 18C, Plains 30C / 18C, Northern Jordan Valley 37C / 24C, Southern Jordan Valley 38C / 27C, Dead Sea 37C / 26C, and Aqaba 38C / 25C.
Amman, Sept. 10 (Petra) -- Moderate weather is forecast for most parts of the Kingdom on Wednesday, while hot conditions will prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with periods of cloud cover at various altitudes. Winds will be northwesterly moderate, occasionally picking up.
The Jordan Meteorological Department reported that temperatures will edge up slightly on Thursday and Friday, settling around their seasonal norms. The weather will remain moderate across most regions and hot in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, accompanied by some low clouds. Winds will vary between northwesterly and northeasterly moderate.
On Saturday, conditions are expected to persist, with moderate weather in most regions and hot conditions in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will shift between northeasterly and northwesterly moderate.
Today's expected highs and lows are as follows:
Eastern Amman 29C / 17C, Western Amman 27C / 15C, Northern Highlands 26C / 14C, Sharah Highlands 25C / 15C, Badia 35C / 18C, Plains 30C / 18C, Northern Jordan Valley 37C / 24C, Southern Jordan Valley 38C / 27C, Dead Sea 37C / 26C, and Aqaba 38C / 25C.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment