Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mild Weather Forecast In Most Regions Through Saturday


2025-09-10 12:05:22
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 10 (Petra) -- Moderate weather is forecast for most parts of the Kingdom on Wednesday, while hot conditions will prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with periods of cloud cover at various altitudes. Winds will be northwesterly moderate, occasionally picking up.
The Jordan Meteorological Department reported that temperatures will edge up slightly on Thursday and Friday, settling around their seasonal norms. The weather will remain moderate across most regions and hot in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, accompanied by some low clouds. Winds will vary between northwesterly and northeasterly moderate.
On Saturday, conditions are expected to persist, with moderate weather in most regions and hot conditions in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will shift between northeasterly and northwesterly moderate.
Today's expected highs and lows are as follows:
Eastern Amman 29C / 17C, Western Amman 27C / 15C, Northern Highlands 26C / 14C, Sharah Highlands 25C / 15C, Badia 35C / 18C, Plains 30C / 18C, Northern Jordan Valley 37C / 24C, Southern Jordan Valley 38C / 27C, Dead Sea 37C / 26C, and Aqaba 38C / 25C.

