Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Breaks Down While Confronting Kunickaa, Who Refuses To Enter Kitchen

Tuesday's episode of Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 19 begins with the argument that happened yesterday. The housemates are seen arguing with each other about what Kunika Sadanand said to Tanya Mittal during the task. Mridul Tiwari also refutes Kunika's statement. Praneet More tells Gaurav Khanna not to drag this topic any longer. The housemates talk among themselves and meanwhile Bigg Boss makes an announcement for the task.

Nomination task in bigg boss 19

The next nomination in Bigg Boss 19 is the pair of Natalia and Mridul. Both start counting 19 minutes. On the other hand, Aawaz explains to Tanya that what Kunika said was wrong and he asks her to keep calm. On the other hand, after Mridul-Natalia, Zeeshan and Neelam are called for the task. Tanya goes to disturb Zeeshan and starts crying while talking. She questions why he did not support her. Kunika also troubles Zeeshan. On the other hand, Farhana and Tanya trouble Neelam.

Tanya and Gaurav vented their anger on Kunika

The last couple for nomination in Bigg Boss 19 is Kunika and Amaal Malik. Tanya goes first to trouble Kunika. She gives clarification on Kunika's statements and vents out her anger openly. Then Gaurav also comes to trouble Kunika and scolds her a lot. Abhishek troubles Amaal. After the task is completed, Bigg Boss questions Basir Ali's captaincy. He says that he did not conduct the task properly because Kunika came to perform the task with cotton in her ears. Then Bigg Boss nominates Natalia-Mridul and Aawaz-Nagma.

Kunika refused to cook food in Bigg Boss 19 house

After hearing everyone's criticism, Kunika's temper rises. She refuses to cook and go to the kitchen. She says that she will not do any kitchen work. After hearing this, the family members get worried about who will cook the food now. Nehal and Gaurav also have an argument over this. However, later Basir convinces Neelam to cook. Who will be evicted from the house this week will be known in the Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday-Sunday.