Amir Receives Phone Call From Turkish President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call Tuesday from the President of the sisterly Republic of Türkiye HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the call, His Excellency affirmed Turkiye's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential compounds of several Hamas leaders, stressing that it was a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, and a serious threat to the security of the State of Qatar and the region.

His Excellency also emphasized his firm rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region.

For his part, HH the Amir affirmed that the State of Qatar will take all necessary measures to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty in response to the blatant Israeli attack, expressing his gratitude to His Excellency for his sincere fraternal sentiments and Turkiye's appreciated solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people.