U.S. Social Security Services Panama September 15-19 Of 2025 -
-
Where: U.S. Embassy Consular Section, U.S. Embassy Panama City, Panama
When: Monday, September 15, through Wednesday, September 17, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.; and Thursday, September 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
-
Where: Biblioteca Boquete, Ave. Belisario Porras, Bajo Boquete.
When: Friday, September 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
No appointment necessary, but please be prepared to wait as all services are“first come, first served.”
What to bring for Social Security services (please bring the originals and legible copies of all documents to be submitted) :
Applying for Social Security Benefits: Bring the original and one copy of the following documents for each applicant: birth certificate and passport. If applying for auxiliary benefits or survivor's benefits, please also bring your marriage certificate and/or spouse's death certificate.
Social Security Number (SSN) Card Application (under age 12): Bring copies of the valid U.S. passport and Consular Report of Birth Abroad of the applicant, as well as a completed form SS-5FS signed by applicant. Alternatively, bring the original foreign birth certificate of the applicant (registered before age 5), as well as a completed form SS-5FS signed by applicant's parent or guardian.
Social Security Number (SSN) Card Application (over age 12): An in-person interview for the applicant is also a requirement for SSN card applicants over the age of 12. Applicants should bring copies of the valid U.S. passport, original birth certificate (registered before age 5) or Consular Report of Birth Abroad of the applicant, and a completed form SS-5FS signed by applicant. Additionally, we require proof of all the years the applicant has been residing abroad (e.g.: letters from schools and universities indicating enrollment dates, vaccination records, medical records, identification or passports (valid or expired), employment letters, marriage certificate(s), divorce certificate(s), children's birth certificates, etc.)
