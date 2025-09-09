Aflac Voices - Audrey Boone Tillman: Advice For New Professionals

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

With graduation in the rearview mirror and the summer season winding down, we have a wave of new professionals entering the workforce. Whether you're one of these new grads settling into the beginning of your career or a seasoned professional starting a new chapter, you'll probably be peppered with advice like,“build your network,”“focus on solutions, not problems,” and“always be eager to learn.” These are all true, but something not discussed often enough - and something you can start working toward on day one - is this:

Make sure your name is being said for the right reasons.

What does that mean, and how do you build that reputation? Well, you can boil it down to three key actions:

Maybe you're exceptional at budgets and spreadsheets, or perhaps you're a great writer or public speaker - and never underestimate the power of a stunning presentation deck. Whatever that talent may be, find what you're good at and jump on opportunities to show what you're capable of - your leadership will take notice. Over time, you'll continue honing those skills and, eventually, you'll become a trusted voice at the table.It's amazing what can happen when you keep an open mind. For example, I'm a lawyer, but in the middle of my career, I was asked to move outside of the legal function, which is where I had spent my entire career. Honestly, it was pretty scary. As a lawyer, I was trained to manage work and advocate for causes. Lawyers aren't typically trained to manage and lead people and company culture, but when Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos asked me to take over the chief human resources officer role, I said yes. Through that experience, I learned more about the business and the people who make it run than I ever would have if I had stayed in my comfort zone. Now that I'm back in the general counsel role, I'm able to bring a more unique and well-rounded perspective that helps me better balance the needs of my team and the business.The great thing about a new beginning is that you bring to the table fresh ideas or thoughts on how to improve things. Speaking up shows initiative, but don't let yourself get caught off guard - be sure you can back it up with details on why a particular action is needed, how it will benefit your team and the business, and what is needed to make it happen.

Wherever you are in your professional journey - whether you're just starting your first job or making a career shift - I offer you many congratulations, and I hope, like I did, you enjoy all of the excitement these new challenges and experiences will bring.

