Mondelēz 2024 Snacking Made Right Report: Impact & Community Engagement

HIGHLIGHTS



Approximately 40,000 volunteer hours spent by our people giving of their time, talents and in service to their communities.(44) Approximately $48M cash and in-kind donations (USD).(45)

STRATEGIC APPROACH

HUMANITARIAN AID & DISASTER RELIEF

As a global company, we believe it is important to respond to natural and humanitarian disasters in communities our business touches, and our efforts focus on supporting leading NGOs around the world. Since 2012, the Mondelēz International Foundation has made an annual contribution to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies' Disaster Response Emergency Fund. We have similarly donated each year to the American Red Cross' Annual Disaster Giving Program. To amplify our support, we strive to offer local employees matching gift opportunities and provide in-kind donations.

SUSTAINABLE FUTURES: OUR IMPACT INVESTING PLATFORM

As part of our efforts to drive positive impact and work toward a better future for people and planet, Mondelēz International supports innovations focused on social and environmental solutions that align with our Snacking Made Right mission through our Sustainable Futures impact investment platform, launched in 2020.

Our Sustainable Futures impact investment platform aims to support social entrepreneurs through investing flexible catalytic capital to seed, grow and scale systemic solutions that aim to address challenges like climate change and packaging circularity, and that help build thriving communities.

MONDELĒZ CHANGEMAKERS: EMPLOYEE VOLUNTEERING & COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

The Mondelēz Changemakers program enables our people to play a direct and impactful role in their communities by creating opportunities for them to give their time, talents, and service.

ACTION PLANS AND PROGRESS

SUPPORTING FLOOD RELIEF IN BRAZIL

In spring 2024, the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul faced severe storms and floods, which devastated the affected communities and impacted many of our colleagues. Our local business, along with its employees and the Mondelēz International Foundation, sprang into action with in-kind and goods donations; emotional support and financial aid for colleagues; an internal donation campaign paired with a match of employee gifts to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies; and volunteer efforts.

HUMANITARIAN SUPPORT IN UKRAINE

In 2022, we pledged $15M to support humanitarian relief in Ukraine. In 2024, we continued contributing to fulfilling that commitment by supporting an established local NGO with a country-wide infrastructure, Charity Fund Blagomay. Blagomay's efforts focus on providing supplies and equipment to healthcare facilities, schools, and orphanages near where we have manufacturing operations.

To date, in coordination with our Foundation, we have provided $11.5M in humanitarian support to Ukrainian relief efforts.

IMPACT INVESTMENTS IN 2024

To date, we have seen encouraging results from the portfolio companies we support through our Sustainable Futures impact investment platform, and have further expanded our portfolio in 2024:

Zíro - (Colombia) provides small merchants with affordable inventory financing, enabling them to better maintain consistent stock levels, increase sales, and build financial stability. With a projected reach of 100,000 small merchants over the next three years, Zíro is working to level the playing field, by helping small businesses have the financial tools they require to

grow sustainably.

eAgronom - (Estonia) supports the transition to regenerative agriculture by helping farmers improve soil health, reduce carbon emissions and enhancing financial resilience through sustainable practices. With over 1 million hectares already under sustainable farming practices through its support, eAgronom enables farmers to access carbon credit markets, helping create additional revenue streams while helping strengthen their ability to adapt to climate- related challenges.

INVESTING IN OUR SWEET HOME CHICAGO

We are proud to call Chicago home to our Global Headquarters. In 2024, we expanded upon our $1M commitment over 5 years to the West and South sides of the city, near where our office and our biscuit bakery are located. We added Urban Rivers, an environmental non-profit organization focused on turning urban waterways into accessible wildlife sanctuaries, to our community partner roster, which already included The Hatchery and the Chicago Botanic Garden's Windy City Harvest program. Partnering with these organizations enhances support of our vision of helping to build an economically, nutritionally, and environmentally thriving community. Our Chicago headquarter employees volunteered their time on several activities, including during our annual Purpose Day in October, to serve as mentors to budding entrepreneurs, collect trash from the Chicago River and more.

OVER 1,000 MEALS DONATED IN THE UK

A local team in Bournville, home of Cadbury, reached the impressive milestone of collecting and donating a total of 1,045 meals to a food bank in the run-up to the Christmas holiday. Employees from across the Bournville office and manufacturing site were invited to contribute pantry staples and everyday toiletries. This collection marks the largest since the site began partnering with the local food bank in 2022.

MENTORING THE NEXT GENERATION IN MOROCCO

Employee volunteers in Morocco participated in their local signature program, Coaching for the Best, by developing and delivering training programs for disadvantaged youths. The content facilitates the mentees' integration into the working world and offers them internship experience with Mondelēz Morocco. To date, more than 200 young people have benefited from this program.

METRICS