MMP Capital to Offer More Favorable Terms Following Record-Breaking 2025 Securitization

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMP Capital has announced a significant enhancement in customer financing terms, made possible by a record-breaking securitization in 2025 and newly secured, more favorable terms with its long-standing investment banking partner, Deutsche Bank.

This milestone achievement has substantially lowered the company's cost of capital. As a result, MMP Capital will be passing these savings directly to its customers, offering bank-equivalent rates with significantly lower closing fees.

“Our goal has always been to provide our customers with fast, flexible, and cost-effective financing solutions,” said John-Paul Smolenski, CEO of MMP Capital.“Thanks to our strong performance in the bond market and our continued partnership with Deutsche Bank, we're now in a position to deliver even greater value to our clients.”

This update reflects MMP Capital's ongoing commitment to delivering competitive, transparent, and customer-focused financing options across the industries it serves.

About MMP Capital

MMP Capital was founded in 2013 with a mission to be the gold standard in healthcare equipment finance in the U.S. Led by a management team with vast experience in sales, credit, and operations from several banks, leasing companies, and funding institutions, MMP Capital is uniquely equipped as a hybrid lender to lend directly or utilize a vast syndication outlet.

The company's financing options for equipment financing, leasing, and unsecured capital offer U.S. businesses the opportunity to invest in their future, update outdated technology, or offer new services to customers.

