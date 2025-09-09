Wagesafe Becomes First Company To Offer Real-Time Wage Compliance Solutions In Australia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WageSafe Pty Ltd has established itself as Australia's first real-time wage compliance technology provider, serving even the country's most reputable retail business through its advanced automated payroll monitoring platform.

SYDNEY, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WageSafe Pty Ltd , a platform that delivers wage compliance assurance for enterprises, has established itself as the first company to provide real-time ongoing payroll compliance solutions in the Australian market. The company has signed up one of the largest and most reputable retail businesses in Australia together with a number of leading financial institutions, leading the market in pre-payroll compliance, that is real-time auditing of compliance.

Founded by industry veterans with over 20 years of employment compliance expertise, WageSafe addresses the critical challenge of wage compliance in Australia's complex industrial relations environment. The platform provides continuous monitoring rather than traditional periodic audits, giving businesses total confidence in every pay run while unlocking data-driven insights for future cost savings and optimization.

WageSafe's technology platform has successfully analyzed the wages of over 1,000,000 employees and processed billions in payroll dollars. The company's advanced award interpretation engine automatically converts Australian award conditions into automated computations, ensuring every overtime rate, penalty rate, allowance, and condition is correctly applied.

"WageSafe was the first to offer a real-time ongoing payroll compliance solution. We defined the industry and have been the leading provider ever since," said Mark Jenkins, CEO, representing WageSafe Pty Ltd. "Our platform eliminates payroll risk and tedious manual checks, giving enterprises total confidence in every pay run while providing actionable intelligence through our shift level auditing dashboard"

WageSafe's auditing covers both underpaid amounts and overpaid wages, providing dual protection that helps businesses avoid costly overpayments while ensuring employee entitlements are met. The platform provides a balanced dashboard that ranks and color-codes compliance performance across organizations, marking areas as Red for Action Needed, Amber for Watch, and Green for Leader status.

"The company has signed up the most reputable retail business in Australia together with leading financial," noted Jenkins. "This demonstrates the trust that major enterprises place in our technology to handle compliance at scale."

The platform's user-friendly interface allows non-technical users such as HR managers and business owners to navigate complex compliance data with ease. Data is visualized in customized reports, and the interface supports interactive exploration, enabling users to click on high-risk areas to see specific employees and issues without requiring in-house data analysts or IT support for daily use.

About WageSafe Pty Ltd

