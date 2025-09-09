Cas12 Protein Market Anticipated To Grow At 15.6% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Big Is The Cas12 Protein Market In 2025?

In the past few years, the market size for the Cas12 protein has been expanding rapidly. This market is projected to increase from $1.95 billion in 2024 to $2.26 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The significant growth during the previous period has been driven by factors such as the increment in government funding for genetic engineering and biotechnology projects, the growing need for point-of-care diagnostic tools in developing areas, the increasing incorporation of Cas12 systems into next-generation sequencing platforms, the rising focus on early detection and preventive measures for diseases, and the progressive practices in protein engineering that enhance the specificity of Cas12.

The market size for Cas12 protein is anticipated to experience rapid expansion in the coming years, reaching a valuation of $4.03 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. This growth during the projected period is attributable to factors such as the escalating incidence of genetic diseases, increased funding for research and development in gene editing, heightened awareness of personalized medicine, surging demand for swift and precise detection of infectious diseases, and the elevated usage of Cas12 proteins in plant biotechnology for crop enhancements. Foreseen trends during this period include CRISPR component integration, progress in gene-editing delivery techniques, advancements in modified Cas12 proteins, enhancements in diagnostic platform technology, and breakthroughs in bioinformatics tool development.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Cas12 Protein Market?

The escalation in genetic diseases occurrence is anticipated to accelerate the expansion of the Cas12 protein market. Genetic diseases are conditions that result from modifications or mutations in a person's DNA, impairing normal bodily functions. The surge in genetic diseases can be attributed to the rise in consanguineous marriages, enhancing the chances of transmitting genetic disorders. Cas12 protein precisely interacts with and cleaves DNA at specific sites to amend, eradicate, or substitute defective genes, making gene therapies for inherited disorders more accurate with negligible off-target impacts. For example, in May 2024, as per the National Health Service, a government department based in the UK, around 17,000 people in England were living with sickle cell disease, a hereditary blood disorder, with roughly 250 fresh cases identified every year. Consequently, the upsurge in genetic diseases prevalence is bolstering the Cas12 protein market's growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Cas12 Protein Industry?

Major players in the Cas12 Protein Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

. Bio-Techne Corporation

. Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

. GenScript Biotech Corporation

. Takara Bio Inc.

. Abcam plc

. Aldevron LLC

. New England Biolabs Inc.

. Cusabio Biotech Co. Ltd.

. Synthego Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Cas12 Protein Industry?

Major businesses operating in the Cas12 protein industry are zeroing in on the formation of more advanced solutions like equity investment, intending to enhance their gene-editing capabilities and speed up innovation. Equity investment involves the practice of financing by buying shares or owning a portion of a firm, granting the investor a degree of ownership and possible dividends depending on the firm's performance. For instance, in April 2024, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology firm based in the US, invested $100 million in Mammoth Biosciences to utilize their ultracompact CRISPR enzymes for in vivo gene editing therapies, employing adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) to various tissues beyond the liver. There, they merge Mammoth's ultracompact CRISPR enzymes with their advanced AAV delivery system for targeted gene therapies outside the liver. These smaller enzymes are compatible with AAV vectors, allowing for precise and efficient in vivo editing. The collaboration provides substantial financing, milestones, and royalties for Mammoth, while Regeneron benefits from exclusive rights to bleeding-edge tools for more than five years. Collectively, it's their goal to expedite the development of next-level genetic medications for a larger variety of diseases.

What Segments Are Covered In The Cas12 Protein Market Report?

The cas12 protein market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Natural Cas12 Proteins, Modified Cas12 Proteins, Integration With Other Crispr Components

2) By Formulation: Liquid Formulations, Lyophilized Powder, Plasmid-Derived Cas12 Proteins

3) By Delivery Method: Viral Vectors, Lipid Nanoparticles, Electroporation, Microinjection

4) By Application: Genome Editing, Gene Knockout, Gene Regulation, Genetic Engineering, Therapeutics Development

5) By End User: Academic And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Agricultural Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Natural Cas12 Proteins: Cas12a, Cas12b, Cas12c

2) By Modified Cas12 Proteins: Engineered Cas12 Variants, High-Fidelity Cas12 Proteins, Fusion Proteins With Cas12

3) By Integration With Other CRISPR Components: Cas12 With Cas9 Systems, Cas12 With Base Editors, Cas12 With Prime Editors

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Cas12 Protein Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the Cas12 Protein Global Market, and expectedly, Asia-Pacific will outpace other regions in growth by 2025. The report encompasses an array of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

