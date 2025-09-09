Chromatography Data Systems Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape And Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Chromatography Data Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Large Will The Chromatography Data Systems Market Be By 2025?

The chromatography data systems market size has seen a steady increase in recent years. The market value is projected to expand from $1.20 billion in 2024 to $1.31 billion in 2025, with a 9.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The considerable growth during the historical period may be credited to a heightened demand for steady documentation in multi-site clinical trials, an increase in budget allocated by institutions for streamlining laboratory procedures, a growth in certified testing laboratories globally, a surge in global business of food and pharmaceuticals, and an uptick in clinical research funding by governmental entities.

In the coming years, the chromatography data systems market is projected to witness robust growth, increasing to a total valuation of $1.83 billion in 2029, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Key factors influencing this positive trajectory include a rising demand for regulatory adherence in the pharmaceutical sector, burgeoning reliance on audit preparedness, intensified focus on integrity of healthcare documents, growth in public-private research collaborations in the field of life sciences, and an increasing worldwide prevalence of chronic illnesses. Looking ahead, some significant industry trends are the emergence of voice-activated laboratory interfaces and CDS commands, adoption of blockchain for ensuring data integrity and audit trails, utilization of augmented reality (AR) for training and maintenance purposes, preference for no-code or low-code adaptations in the customization of CDS dashboards and an inclination towards microservices-based CDS architecture.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Chromatography Data Systems Market Landscape?

The growth of the chromatography data systems market is anticipated to be driven by escalating investments in drug development. Drug development embodies the discovery, testing, and introduction of a new medical drug to the public market to confirm its safety, efficacy, and quality for usage by patients. The surge in drug development investments can be attributed to breakthroughs in biotechnology and precision medicine. These advancements offer the potential to engineer highly specific treatments that enhance therapeutic results, minimize adverse effects, and cater to unaddressed medical requirements in both prevalent and scarce diseases. These increasing investments in drug development are stimulating the integration of chromatography data systems, as these systems facilitate precise, compliant, and efficient handling of intricate analytical data required for drug invention and regulatory consent. For instance, as per the report released by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, a trade organization based in Belgium, in November 2023, the expenditure on research and development in the pharmaceutical industry increased to 50,000 million in 2023, showing a rise from 47,010 million in 2022. Hence, the escalating investments in drug development are spearheading the expansion of the chromatography data systems market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Chromatography Data Systems Market?

Major players in the Chromatography Data Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Merck KGaA

. Thermo Fisher Scientific

. Eurofins Scientific SE

. Agilent Technologies

. Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

. PerkinElmer Inc.

. Shimadzu Corporation

. Waters Corporation

. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

. Bruker Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Chromatography Data Systems Industry?

Leading players in the chromatography data systems market are taking steps to incorporate sophisticated analytical methods, such as comprehensive chromatography systems, which indeed improve data incorporation, boost operational efficiency, and facilitate regulatory adherence in labs. The term full-stack chromatography system means a comprehensive solution comprising hardware, software, data collection, processing, and compliance devices aimed at streamlining and mechanizing the overall chromatography operation process. For example, in March 2025, Axcend Corporation, a biotechnology firm based in the United States, introduced a comprehensive chromatography system tailored for high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) applications. Developed on the Axcend Focus LC platform, this compact system combines a 40-vial/96-well plate autosampler, an in-line process analytical technology (PAT) monitoring system, and a full-spectrum diode array detector (DAD). The cutting-edge system permits scientists to conduct immediate, low-flow HPLC analysis right at the sampling point, providing an adaptable, efficient, and sustainable option for labs in need of advanced, portable chromatography functionalities.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Chromatography Data Systems Market

The chromatography data systems market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Integrated, Standalone

2) By Technology: On-Premise, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

4) By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Clinical Research, Academic Research, Other Applications

5) By End User: Academic And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology Industry, Food And Beverage Industry, Environmental Testing, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Integrated: Instrument Control Software, Data Acquisition Software, Data Processing Software, System Validation Tools

2) By Standalone: Data Integration Tools, Reporting And Visualization Software, Audit Trail Management, Compliance Management Tools

Chromatography Data Systems Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for chromatography data systems. It is projected, however, that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the coming period. The report comprehensively analyzes the market across various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

