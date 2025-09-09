Amir Receives Phone Call From Chairman Of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call on Tuesday from his brother, HE Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the sisterly Republic of Sudan.
During the call, His Excellency affirmed Sudan's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted the residential headquarters of several Hamas leaders, stressing that it is a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms and a serious threat to the security of the State of Qatar and the countries of the region.
His Excellency also stressed his categorical rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region.
For his part, HH the Amir affirmed that the State of Qatar will take all necessary measures to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty in the face of the blatant Israeli attack. His Highness expressed his gratitude to His Excellency for his sincere fraternal feelings and Sudan's appreciated solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people.
