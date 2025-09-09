Apheresis Equipment Market To Reach USD $6.92 Billion By 2029 At 12.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Apheresis Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Apheresis Equipment Market ?

The expansion of the apheresis equipment market has been swift in the past years. The market value is set to increase from $3.84 billion in 2024 to $4.33 billion in 2025, sustaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. Factors such as the escalating demand for surgical procedures involving component therapy, the rise in tailored medical treatments, the broadening scope for applications in oncology and neurology, the surge in governmental backing for blood disorder treatments, and improvements in the efficiency and accuracy of apheresis procedures have contributed to the growth during the historic period.

The market for apheresis equipment is anticipated to experience accelerated growth in the coming years, with projections suggesting a size of $6.92 billion by 2029. This growth, characterized by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%, is largely due to factors such as the rise in rare genetic diseases, the burgeoning demand for specialized blood component therapies, an increase in trauma and accident incidences, an ascending trend of blood treatments for the aging population, and upticks in chronic disease-related hospital intakes. Significant market trends that will shape the forecast period include strides in the development of portable and compact apheresis instruments, the inception of artificial intelligence-enhanced monitoring systems, breakthroughs in blood component separation techniques, the appearance of custom apheresis procedures, and the broadening scope of home-based apheresis solutions.

Download a free sample of the apheresis equipment market report:



What Are The Major Factors Driving The Apheresis Equipment Global Market Growth?

The upward trend in blood disorders is anticipated to stimulate the apheresis equipment market's expansion in the future. Blood disorders encompass conditions that disrupt the components of blood such as red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, or plasma. An uptick in the occurrence of such conditions is chiefly due to a surge in chronic diseases that directly affect blood health and require continuous monitoring. Apheresis machines aid in effectively managing blood disorders by facilitating the precise segregation and extraction of specific blood constituents. These devices enable exceptional care for patients, incorporating state-of-the-art technologies that amplify safety, lessen procedure duration, and amplify treatment efficacy. For example, the Perth Blood Institute, a non-profit organization based in Australia, reported in April 2024 that the count of individuals diagnosed with hemophilia (a hereditary blood disorder where the blood lacks adequate clotting components, inducing extended bleeding) escalated to 257,146 in 2022 from 233,577 in 2021. Accordingly, the escalating pervasiveness of blood disorders is fueling the expansion of the apheresis equipment market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Apheresis Equipment Market?

Major players in the Apheresis Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

. Baxter International Inc.

. Fresenius Kabi AG

. Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies Inc.

. Kaneka Corporation

. Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

. Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

. Haemonetics Corporation

. Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

. Macopharma S.A.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Apheresis Equipment Market?

Leading corporations in the apheresis equipment market are turning their focus towards the invention of enhanced products like venous access techniques. These sophisticated methods and technologies aim to simplify, safeguard, and hasten the process of inserting needles or catheters into veins to improve patient comfort, curtail procedure time, and boost treatment efficacy. An example of this is the introduction of a single-needle venous access feature for the Amicus extracorporeal photopheresis (ECP) system by Fresenius Kabi AG, a German medical technology firm, in April 2023. This development permits clinicians to swap effortlessly between single-needle and double-needle access in the middle of procedures. Additionally, it comprises advanced software updates and a single-use disposable kit fashioned for easy setup, making clinical workflows smoother. It heightens patient comfort, diminishes the probability of complications, and amplifies the overall effectiveness of apheresis treatments.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Apheresis Equipment Market Report?

The apheresis equipment market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Plasmapheresis Equipment, Photopheresis Equipment, Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL) Apheresis Equipment, Other Product Types

2) By Technology Type: Centrifugation, Membrane Filtration

3) By Application: Renal Diseases, Hematology, Neurology, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Blood Donation Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Plasmapheresis Equipment: Automated Plasmapheresis Systems, Manual Plasmapheresis Systems, Plasma Exchange Devices, Plasma Collection Devices, Plasma Filtration Systems

2) By Photopheresis Equipment: Extracorporeal Photopheresis Systems, In Vivo Photopheresis Devices, Photoactivation Equipment

3) By Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL) Apheresis Equipment: Cascade Filtration Systems, Immunoadsorption Systems, Selective Low-Density Lipoprotein Removal Devices

4) By Other Product Types: Leukapheresis Equipment, Red Blood Cell Apheresis Devices, Plateletpheresis Systems, Stem Cell Apheresis Devices

View the full apheresis equipment market report:



Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Apheresis Equipment Industry?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global Apheresis Equipment market. The market is projected to witness the quickest growth in the Asia-Pacific region within the forecasted period. The report encompasses the markets of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Apheresis Equipment Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

High Density Polyethylene Global Market Report 2025



Polyglycerol Global Market Report 2025



Polybutylene Terephthalate Pbt Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.