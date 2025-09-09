Homary Reveals 10 Must-Consider Buying Features For A Smart Toilet In 2025

Smart toilets are no longer limited to luxury hotels. As people are getting familiar with technology, they dream about having a smart toilet in their bathrooms. If you have one, it can really elevate your bathroom experience with modern features.

Its self-cleaning technology, automated flushing, bidet features, heated seats, and other remarkable features make it highly in demand. But with so many functions, it's easier to get confused about which ones are important and which ones can be compromised.

So fasten your seatbelts and look at the top must-consider features while buying a smart toilet in 2025!

What Makes A Smart Toilet Worth Investing - Top Features

Over the past few years, we've noticed a great shift in how we think of our homes, even the bathrooms. In fact, many people consider switching their traditional toilets to smart ones for more sustainability and convenience.

Here are the features that make smart toilets a worthwhile investment:

1) Auto Flush: Touch-Free Hygiene

A toilet that flushes itself is absolutely essential. The automatic flushing feature means it will detect when you are all done and then take care of the rest. This ensures a consistent germ-free experience with a clean bowl.

And if the product has dual-sensor auto flush in it, that's incredible. This option helps save a lot of water and also keeps things spotless. Amazing, right?

2) Four-Season Temperature-Adaptive Seat

Another important feature you shouldn't miss out on is the four-season temperature-adaptive seat. It adjusts the seat temperature according to the current season. The Winter Warmth button will warm the seat to a comfy heating point.

The summer cooling button, on the contrary, cools down the seat, so you can sit on it without extreme heating problems. So yes, this is a must-have thing to look for in a smart toilet.

3) Adjustable Bidet Cleaning

A smart toilet must have an adjustable bidet cleaning feature. Many toilets allow adjustable water pressure for extra comfort and ease. There will be front and rear wash options, variable water pressure settings in an ideal product.

You can enjoy tankless warm water, multiple user models for elders, kids or women as well as self-cleaning nozzles. That way, you won't only be comfortable but also take good care of hygiene.

4) Warm Air Dryer

After a gentle wash, a built-in dryer helps you with hands-free drying, which even replaces toilet paper completely. This is not just sustainable but also gives you a luxurious feel, where you can be free from the headache of germs that come with manual cleaning.

In your toilet, look for maximum warm air drying options for more flexibility. Some of the latest models conveniently let users set the temperature using a remote or control panel. So if you can spend some extra bucks, this feature is a must-have.

5) User Memory Function

Have you ever heard of intelligent toilets? Well, if your toilet has a memory function, it can remember user settings and preferences for a long time. That said, you will have a personalized experience, as it automatically recalls the preferred cooling or healing levels.

In addition, you can customize spray position and water pressure using this function. All you have to do is save it in its settings with a single touch, and next time, you won't even need to give it a reminder.

6) Shape and Size Variations

Toilets come in different shapes and sizes to fit bathrooms. Make sure that you consider your own style, taste, and bathroom space before buying a smart toilet. Elongated and round seats are more common these days.

If you have enough space and need more comfort, choose elongated seats. However, if you're short on space, you can select from the compact designs, like something in a round shape. Hence, shape variations do play a role, and you shouldn't skip this point.

7) Auto Open/Close Lid

The next function you should keep in mind is the auto-open and close lid system. The convenience of a life that closes after use and opens the moment you walk up literally offers another level of elegance to your bathroom.

This is also super hygienic, especially when guests or outsiders come around and use your toilet. Smart sensors help in seat lifting without requiring hand use. So yes, no bending and no germs.

8) Wi-Fi & App Integration

Yes, it sounds weird, but this feature actually does wonders. And many smart toilets have this core function, and you can connect to Wi-Fi for control. It is also possible to use a smart app to adjust your settings anytime and monitor its usage.

On top of that, such apps let users save preferences for every single user for a personalized experience. Maintenance alerts, water tracker, and options like customized cycles all come under this one fantastic setting.

9) Deodorization System

And here comes the most important aspect that must not be skipped in a toilet. Always look for a smart toilet with a built-in fragrance system to keep the bathroom environment fresh and clean. It must have an automatic scene release function, and there's no exception.

When your toilet has customized scent settings, users can select and even change the scents as per their preferences. This kind of system also possesses an odor neutralization function, which means all the foul odors will be eliminated in no time.

10) Quiet-Close Toilet Seats

Last but not least, if your toilet has a quiet-close toilet seat, it is an exceptional perk. Smart toilets generally have slow-closing seats, which means that there will be no slamming noises.

But still, you have to make sure the product you choose has this function. Some toilets also have an automatic lid function, as mentioned before, which is an absolute bonus point.

Conclusion

Before purchasing an electric toilet , it's important to consider the features that suit your household's needs, budget, and bathroom space. So don't forget to look for all the above-mentioned points to make the most out of your toilet.

If you invest your time and effort in keeping long-term sustainability, hygiene, and convenience in mind, this upgrade will be worth every penny!