Nadia Colburn Launches“Poetry Of Attention” Online Class For Fall 2025

Writer coach and poet Nadia Colburn, published in The New Yorker and Boston Globe, reopens enrollment for her 9-week online "Poetry of Attention" course Fall 2025. The self-paced program combines poetry, mindfulness, and embodied practices for all skill levels. Includes modules inspired by master poets, lifetime access, signed book, and community forum. Students call it "life-changing" and "deeply inspiring.

Cambridge, MA - Poet, author, and mindfulness teacher Nadia Colburn is reopening enrollment for her signature online course, Poetry of Attention , in Fall 2025 . This transformative, self-paced program blends poetry, mindfulness, and embodied practices to help participants deepen their creativity, presence, and self-expression.

The 9-week online course is designed for writers of all levels-from complete beginners to seasoned poets. It offers a flexible and holistic approach to writing that supports both personal and artistic growth.

“This course isn't just about writing poetry-it's about slowing down, listening deeply, and connecting with what truly matters,” says Colburn.

Course Highlights Include:



Six modules inspired by master poets including Mary Oliver, Rumi, Emily Dickinson, and Ross Gay

Multi-format lessons (video, audio, and text) combining writing prompts, poetry analysis, and guided meditations

Embodied practices such as gentle yoga, mindfulness exercises, and breathwork to connect mind and body Lifetime access to course content, allowing students to revisit materials at any time

Participants also receive:



A signed copy of Colburn's acclaimed poetry collection I Say the Sky

A full revision manual with techniques on enhancing poetic craft

A bonus module detailing Colburn's personal writing and revision process Access to The Align Collective , including 2 free months of live online community sessions and an interactive forum

Praise for the Course Former students describe the experience as“life-changing,”“healing,” and“deeply inspiring.”

“It made me feel in every fiber of my body that a more holistic approach to writing is what holds purpose and real resonance.” - Isa Altink“A lifeline for me-to be writing again.” - Course participant

About Nadia Colburn:

Nadia Colburn holds a Ph.D. in English from Columbia University and a B.A. from Harvard. Her work has appeared in The New Yorker , Boston Globe Magazine , Spirituality & Health , and elsewhere. As founder of Align Your Story , she brings together mindfulness, social justice, and the literary arts to help others discover and share their voices.

See more and enroll here: poetry-of-attention-online-poetry-course/