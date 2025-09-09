Javvy Coffee Reviews Spark Conversation: What's Really In Your Iced Coffee?

MENAFN - GetNews)



Javvy CoffeeThe better-for-you protein coffee brand is now at Target, and pushing for more ingredient transparency in your daily brew

Los Angeles, CA - September 9, 2025 - Javvy Coffee isn't just here to serve up another iced coffee. The brand, now officially launched in Target stores nationwide with its Original, French Vanilla, and Caramel Protein Coffee flavors, wants you to take a closer look at what's actually inside your go-to morning drink.

And they're not here to shame your choices-they're here to help you make better ones.

Iced Coffee Is Booming-But So Are Sugar Levels

Iced coffee culture is growing fast. The ready-to-drink coffee market in the U.S. has surged to over $6.5 billion, with bottled cold brews and protein coffees leading the trend. But a big part of that growth comes with a hidden cost: added sugars, gums, and artificial flavors.

“Even the ones labeled 'natural' were loaded with stuff we'd never knowingly put in our bodies,” says co-founder Justin Kemperman.

Many top-selling iced coffees contain more than 30 grams of sugar-more than a can of soda-along with a long list of additives most consumers can't pronounce, let alone understand.

Why This Matters Now

Consumer health awareness is on the rise. Recent data from Nielsen and Mintel shows:



1 in 3 iced coffees at U.S. chains exceed WHO's daily sugar intake recommendations

71% of Gen Z shoppers look for functional drinks with health benefits 59% of consumers say they read food and drink labels more often than they did just two years ago

For Javvy, those numbers aren't just trends-they're a call to action.

Javvy's Real Mission: Fix What Big Coffee Broke.

While the brand is excited to be rolling out in Target stores, their message goes beyond sales. Javvy wants to change how people think about the coffee they drink every day.

Rather than promoting their product as the only better-for-you choice, they encourage consumers to look at every label-regardless of the brand.

Their advice?



Flip the bottle. Is sugar one of the first ingredients? Are there more than seven ingredients total?

Know what you're really getting. Does your coffee fuel you-or crash you?

Go customizable. Choose unsweetened bases you can mix your way. Talk about it. Share what you learn with friends or on social media.

Built From Experience, Not Trend

For Monaghan and Kemperman, Javvy isn't a quick reaction to a market gap-it's a response to a real problem.

“I used to grab an iced coffee after the gym thinking I was being healthy,” says Monaghan.“Then I'd read the label and realize I just drank 30 grams of sugar. No wonder I crashed an hour later.”

That frustration became their fuel to build a product with high-quality, better-for-you ingredients, added protein, and none of the extras that left them feeling worse.

The Bottom Line: Read the Label Before You Sip

Iced coffee isn't going anywhere, and neither is the hype around functional drinks. But Javvy Coffee wants to cut through that noise with one simple reminder:

“The energy you drink every morning becomes part of your routine-and your health,” says Kemperman.“People deserve to feel good about what they're drinking.”

So whether you're grabbing a bag at Target or ordering a brew from your local café, Javvy's message is the same:

Don't just sip-check. Flip the bottle. Read the label. Google an ingredient. Ask one question.

