Kevin Paul Dodd Calls For More Transparency In Automotive Repair

Kevin Paul DoddLocal Business Leader Urges Industry and Consumers to Bridge the Trust Gap

Kevin Paul Dodd, a respected entrepreneur and automotive professional based in British Columbia, is calling attention to a long-standing issue in the auto repair industry: the trust deficit between customers and service providers.

“You have to be good with your hands,” says Dodd,“but great with your word. That's where most of the industry still falls short.”

According to a recent AAA study, two out of three drivers don't trust auto repair shops. Among the top concerns: being overcharged, pressured into unnecessary repairs, or receiving poor explanations. This lack of trust leads to delayed maintenance, unsafe driving conditions, and long-term financial losses for drivers.

Kevin Dodd, who runs ventures spanning from Vancouver to Maple Ridge, believes the issue isn't technical-it's personal.

“Cars break. That's a fact. But how we explain that to customers makes all the difference,” he says.“It's not just about fixing the problem-it's about how we make people feel during that process.”

Dodd, a graduate of BCIT's Automotive Technology program, has built his career on combining precision with integrity. His businesses are known for their clear communication, honest timelines, and community-first mindset.

He's now urging fellow shop owners, technicians, and industry leaders to commit to higher standards of customer education and transparency.

“Every estimate is a chance to build trust,” says Dodd.“Every conversation is a moment to either reinforce or repair a reputation.”

Why It Matters: Unsafe Delays and Rising Costs

The impact of poor communication is more than just emotional. Studies show:



35% of drivers put off repairs due to distrust or confusion.

Deferred maintenance leads to $2,000+ in extra repair costs over time (CarMD, 2024). Lack of trust disproportionately affects young drivers, women, and seniors-groups that are less likely to challenge or question service recommendations.

“It's not just about cars,” Dodd adds.“It's about people feeling safe, respected, and informed.”

Empowering Drivers: What You Can Do

While Dodd advocates for industry reform, he also believes drivers have power too. His advice is simple but impactful:



Ask questions.“If the shop can't explain it in plain English, that's a red flag.”

Get a second opinion.“It's your car. You get to choose who touches it.” Know your schedule.“Understanding basic maintenance timelines can save you thousands.”

“Customers shouldn't have to be mechanics,” Dodd says.“But they deserve to be heard, informed, and involved.”

Kevin Dodd continues to lead by example-investing in training for his team, offering customer walk-throughs of every repair, and mentoring young professionals on ethics in the trades.

He believes the path to better service starts at the local level, one honest interaction at a time.

“Reputation isn't built with ads,” he says.“It's built in the garage, in the waiting room, and in how you treat people when things go wrong.”

About Kevin Paul Dodd

Kevin Paul Dodd is a BCIT-trained automotive technician and entrepreneur based in the Lower Mainland, BC. He is known for his hands-on leadership, high-integrity business practices, and dedication to improving the automotive customer experience across British Columbia.