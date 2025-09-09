Global Residential Exterior Roller Shutter Market To Hit USD 3.67 Billion By 2030, APAC Leading With 37% Share In 2024 Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Global Residential Exterior Roller Shutter Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030

The global residential exterior roller shutter market is on a steady rise. Valued at USD 2.75 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach USD 3.67 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.95%, according to Arizton research. This growth is fueled by increasing investments in energy-efficient, secure, and durable shutter solutions that enhance home safety, privacy, and climate control, reflecting a global trend toward smarter, more resilient residential living.

Report Summary:

MARKET SIZE (2030): USD 3.67 Billion

MARKET SIZE (2024): USD 2.75 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 4.95%

HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

MARKET SEGMENTATION: Operation, Raw Material, Distribution Channel, Motor Type, Build Type, and Geography

LARGEST REGION (2024): APAC

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Smart Homes in Motion: 45% of U.S. Households Already Automated

The global residential exterior roller shutter market is growing as smart automation reshapes modern homes, blending convenience, energy efficiency, and privacy. As homeowners embrace remote and voice-controlled shutters, integration with platforms like Google Home, Apple HomeKit, and SmartThings is becoming standard, connecting daily routines with intelligent home management. With 45% of U.S. households using connected devices in 2025, the demand for low-maintenance, energy-efficient, and digitally responsive shutters is accelerating. Leading brands are meeting this need, setting benchmarks in sustainability and smart living, and fueling steady market growth worldwide.

Tailored to Perfection: How Leading Brands are Shaping Custom Shutter Trends

The residential exterior roller shutter market is evolving as homeowners and architects increasingly seek solutions that combine reliable performance with seamless design integration. Shutters that blend with contemporary, heritage, or bespoke designs are in high demand, driving interest in flush-mounted and concealed options that maintain clean exterior lines and enhance curb appeal. Leading brands such as Alulux, Somfy, Bubendorff, and CW Products cater to diverse needs with tailored materials, finishes, and solutions for unique window shapes, from arches to wide frames.

To support these design-focused choices, digital configurators from Roma and Heroal streamline the selection process, allowing real-time visualization and informed decision-making. Consequently, in European and Australian markets, powder-coated, climate-resistant shutters are gaining traction, reflecting the growing emphasis on both durability and aesthetic harmony in residential construction and renovation.

Why Homeowners are Choosing Premium Roller Shutters Despite the Price

The residential roller shutter market continues to grow despite concerns over upfront costs and installation, which can make them seem more expensive than simpler alternatives like blinds. However, these shutters provide lasting benefits by enhancing security, energy efficiency, and smart-home convenience, making them more than just a functional addition. Durable, automated, and fully customizable solutions are gaining traction, catering to homeowners who value both performance and aesthetics. While maintenance and custom orders may add to ownership considerations, the increasing demand for high-quality, automated, and design-integrated shutters demonstrates that homeowners are prioritizing long-term comfort, safety, and convenience over initial expenses, driving steady growth across the market.

APAC Leads the Way: Roller Shutters Redefining Urban Homes

APAC led the global residential exterior roller shutter market in 2024, capturing over 37% of the share, driven by dense urban centers and evolving housing needs. In metropolitan areas, shutters enhance thermal comfort, security, and energy efficiency, while mature markets like Japan and Australia increasingly retrofit older buildings to modernize residential stock. Across the region, designs are tailored to diverse climates, including corrosion-resistant and UV-protected shutters for tropical zones, insulated models for temperate areas, and storm-rated options engineered for typhoon-prone coastal regions, reflecting the market's focus on durability, performance, and climate-adapted innovation

Key Company Profiles



WAREMA Renkhoff SE

Aluprof SA

Sanwa Holdings Corporation

Hörmann

Heroal Stella Group

Other Prominent Company Profiles



Rollac Shutters

Pentagon

Shutters Corporation Berhad

DAKO

ROMA KG

HELLA

Filplast Sp. z o.o.

PVC Nagode d.o.o.

Bunka Shutter Co., Ltd.

Roll Shutter Systems, Inc.

KEE KIONG A 2 Z SDN BHD

ROLLerUP Solutions Inc.

Ozroll

Global Roller Shutters

Griesser AG

Talius Rollshutters

Hurricane Shutter Co. LLC QMI Security Solutions

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Operation



Manual Electric

Raw Material



Aluminium

Steel

PVC/Plastic Others

Distribution Channel



Offline Online

Motor Type



Tube Drive

Direct Drive Chain Drive

Build Type



Built-On Built-In

Geography

APAC



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Vietnam Malaysia

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

France

Russia

UK

Italy

Spain Netherlands

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

Turkey UAE

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina

