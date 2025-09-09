Global Residential Exterior Roller Shutter Market To Hit USD 3.67 Billion By 2030, APAC Leading With 37% Share In 2024 Arizton
"Global Residential Exterior Roller Shutter Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030
The global residential exterior roller shutter market is on a steady rise. Valued at USD 2.75 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach USD 3.67 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.95%, according to Arizton research. This growth is fueled by increasing investments in energy-efficient, secure, and durable shutter solutions that enhance home safety, privacy, and climate control, reflecting a global trend toward smarter, more resilient residential living.
Explore the Full Market Insights:
Report Summary:
MARKET SIZE (2030): USD 3.67 Billion
MARKET SIZE (2024): USD 2.75 Billion
CAGR (2024-2030): 4.95%
HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023
BASE YEAR: 2024
FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030
MARKET SEGMENTATION: Operation, Raw Material, Distribution Channel, Motor Type, Build Type, and Geography
LARGEST REGION (2024): APAC
GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Smart Homes in Motion: 45% of U.S. Households Already Automated
The global residential exterior roller shutter market is growing as smart automation reshapes modern homes, blending convenience, energy efficiency, and privacy. As homeowners embrace remote and voice-controlled shutters, integration with platforms like Google Home, Apple HomeKit, and SmartThings is becoming standard, connecting daily routines with intelligent home management. With 45% of U.S. households using connected devices in 2025, the demand for low-maintenance, energy-efficient, and digitally responsive shutters is accelerating. Leading brands are meeting this need, setting benchmarks in sustainability and smart living, and fueling steady market growth worldwide.
Tailored to Perfection: How Leading Brands are Shaping Custom Shutter Trends
The residential exterior roller shutter market is evolving as homeowners and architects increasingly seek solutions that combine reliable performance with seamless design integration. Shutters that blend with contemporary, heritage, or bespoke designs are in high demand, driving interest in flush-mounted and concealed options that maintain clean exterior lines and enhance curb appeal. Leading brands such as Alulux, Somfy, Bubendorff, and CW Products cater to diverse needs with tailored materials, finishes, and solutions for unique window shapes, from arches to wide frames.
To support these design-focused choices, digital configurators from Roma and Heroal streamline the selection process, allowing real-time visualization and informed decision-making. Consequently, in European and Australian markets, powder-coated, climate-resistant shutters are gaining traction, reflecting the growing emphasis on both durability and aesthetic harmony in residential construction and renovation.
Why Homeowners are Choosing Premium Roller Shutters Despite the Price
The residential roller shutter market continues to grow despite concerns over upfront costs and installation, which can make them seem more expensive than simpler alternatives like blinds. However, these shutters provide lasting benefits by enhancing security, energy efficiency, and smart-home convenience, making them more than just a functional addition. Durable, automated, and fully customizable solutions are gaining traction, catering to homeowners who value both performance and aesthetics. While maintenance and custom orders may add to ownership considerations, the increasing demand for high-quality, automated, and design-integrated shutters demonstrates that homeowners are prioritizing long-term comfort, safety, and convenience over initial expenses, driving steady growth across the market.
APAC Leads the Way: Roller Shutters Redefining Urban Homes
APAC led the global residential exterior roller shutter market in 2024, capturing over 37% of the share, driven by dense urban centers and evolving housing needs. In metropolitan areas, shutters enhance thermal comfort, security, and energy efficiency, while mature markets like Japan and Australia increasingly retrofit older buildings to modernize residential stock. Across the region, designs are tailored to diverse climates, including corrosion-resistant and UV-protected shutters for tropical zones, insulated models for temperate areas, and storm-rated options engineered for typhoon-prone coastal regions, reflecting the market's focus on durability, performance, and climate-adapted innovation
Looking for More Information? Click:
Key Company Profiles
-
WAREMA Renkhoff SE
Aluprof SA
Sanwa Holdings Corporation
Hörmann
Heroal
Stella Group
Other Prominent Company Profiles
-
Rollac Shutters
Pentagon
Shutters Corporation Berhad
DAKO
ROMA KG
HELLA
Filplast Sp. z o.o.
PVC Nagode d.o.o.
Bunka Shutter Co., Ltd.
Roll Shutter Systems, Inc.
KEE KIONG A 2 Z SDN BHD
ROLLerUP Solutions Inc.
Ozroll
Global Roller Shutters
Griesser AG
Talius Rollshutters
Hurricane Shutter Co. LLC
QMI Security Solutions
Market Segmentation & Forecast
Operation
-
Manual
Electric
Raw Material
-
Aluminium
Steel
PVC/Plastic
Others
Distribution Channel
-
Offline
Online
Motor Type
-
Tube Drive
Direct Drive
Chain Drive
Build Type
-
Built-On
Built-In
Geography
APAC
-
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Vietnam
Malaysia
North America
-
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
-
Germany
France
Russia
UK
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Middle East & Africa
-
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
UAE
Latin America
-
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Related Reports That May Align with Your Business Needs
Global Mechanical And Electromechanical Locks Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030
Global Electric Roller Shutter Market Research Report 2025-2030
What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?
-
Who are the key players in the global residential exterior roller shutter market?
How big is the global residential exterior roller shutter market?
What are the significant trends in the residential exterior roller shutter market?
What is the growth rate of the global residential exterior roller shutter market?
Which region dominates the global residential exterior roller shutter market share?
Why Arizton?
100% Customer Satisfaction
24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us
200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report
80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry
100% more data and analysis
1500+ reports published till date
Post-Purchase Benefit
-
1hr of free analyst discussion
10% off on customization
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment