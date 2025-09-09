MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the partisan movement“ATESH” on Telegram .

"An ATESH agent from among the Russian military reported that informal groups have been created in the 9th Separate Motorized Rifle Guards Brigade to search for and detain servicemen who have left their units without permission . These groups are operating illegally - they have no right to detain people, but they are carrying out such activities anyway," the report says.

According to the agent, "most of the personnel of this brigade are residents of the Donetsk region, so servicemen are being searched for at their place of residence, pressure is being exerted on their relatives, and threats are being made. Those detained are placed in basements and then transferred to assault units, where they are used in combat."

According to the agent, units of this brigade are formally sent“to secure” positions that were previously attacked by assault groups. In reality, however, they themselves have to carry out assault operations.

“When they reach their positions, there are often Ukrainian soldiers there, with whom they have to engage in combat. Due to poor training and lack of support, the unit suffers heavy losses, and some of the soldiers are taken prisoner,” the agent reported.

In addition, according to his information, there is no evacuation of the wounded. They have to crawl more than 5 kilometers on their own to the nearest positions where they can receive help.

According to the agent,“the morale of the personnel is extremely poor.”

