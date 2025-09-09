Russians Suffer Heavy Losses In Pokrovsk Direction Due To Lack Of Support ATESH
"An ATESH agent from among the Russian military reported that informal groups have been created in the 9th Separate Motorized Rifle Guards Brigade to search for and detain servicemen who have left their units without permission . These groups are operating illegally - they have no right to detain people, but they are carrying out such activities anyway," the report says.
According to the agent, "most of the personnel of this brigade are residents of the Donetsk region, so servicemen are being searched for at their place of residence, pressure is being exerted on their relatives, and threats are being made. Those detained are placed in basements and then transferred to assault units, where they are used in combat."
According to the agent, units of this brigade are formally sent“to secure” positions that were previously attacked by assault groups. In reality, however, they themselves have to carry out assault operations.
“When they reach their positions, there are often Ukrainian soldiers there, with whom they have to engage in combat. Due to poor training and lack of support, the unit suffers heavy losses, and some of the soldiers are taken prisoner,” the agent reported.Read also: Shootout erupts between Russian army units in Kherson region – Atesh
In addition, according to his information, there is no evacuation of the wounded. They have to crawl more than 5 kilometers on their own to the nearest positions where they can receive help.
According to the agent,“the morale of the personnel is extremely poor.”
As reported by Ukrinform, agents of the ATESH guerrilla movement spotted a convoy of military equipment near the village of Kyrylovske in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment