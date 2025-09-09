Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ministry Of Defense Receives Quadcopters From DRC To Enhance Mine Clearance Quality Control

Ministry Of Defense Receives Quadcopters From DRC To Enhance Mine Clearance Quality Control


2025-09-09 07:07:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Ministry of Defense press service , according to Ukrinform.

The quadcopters and other equipment will be used by defense specialists to monitor the quality of mine clearance operations in areas liberated from mines and other explosive remnants of war.

“Thanks to this support, we can enhance the technical capabilities of our specialists, respond swiftly to challenges, and ensure safety in demined territories,” emphasized Ruslan Berehula, Head of the Secretariat of the National Mine Action Agency and Chief of the Main Directorate for Mine Action, Civil Protection, and Environmental Safety.

Read also: Over 5,000 hectares cleared of explosives in de-occupied territories in July

During the meeting, Berehula also discussed further cooperation with DRC representatives. In particular, they addressed plans to conduct training courses for Ministry of Defense personnel on mine clearance quality control, in accordance with international and national standards. The training program will include practical sessions using unmanned aerial systems and artificial intelligence technologies.

Additionally, both parties agreed to continue participating in joint projects aimed at developing Ukraine's national mine action capacity.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in August 2025, Ministry of Defense demining units cleared 5,973.1 hectares of liberated territory contaminated by explosive remnants of war resulting from Russia's armed aggression.

Photo: Ministry of Defense

MENAFN09092025000193011044ID1110039972

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search