Ministry Of Defense Receives Quadcopters From DRC To Enhance Mine Clearance Quality Control

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Ministry of Defense press service , according to Ukrinform.

The quadcopters and other equipment will be used by defense specialists to monitor the quality of mine clearance operations in areas liberated from mines and other explosive remnants of war.

“Thanks to this support, we can enhance the technical capabilities of our specialists, respond swiftly to challenges, and ensure safety in demined territories,” emphasized Ruslan Berehula, Head of the Secretariat of the National Mine Action Agency and Chief of the Main Directorate for Mine Action, Civil Protection, and Environmental Safety.

Over 5,000 hectares cleared of explosives in de-occupied territories in July

During the meeting, Berehula also discussed further cooperation with DRC representatives. In particular, they addressed plans to conduct training courses for Ministry of Defense personnel on mine clearance quality control, in accordance with international and national standards. The training program will include practical sessions using unmanned aerial systems and artificial intelligence technologies.

Additionally, both parties agreed to continue participating in joint projects aimed at developing Ukraine's national mine action capacity.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in August 2025, Ministry of Defense demining units cleared 5,973.1 hectares of liberated territory contaminated by explosive remnants of war resulting from Russia's armed aggression.

Photo: Ministry of Defense