Ministry Of Defense Receives Quadcopters From DRC To Enhance Mine Clearance Quality Control
The quadcopters and other equipment will be used by defense specialists to monitor the quality of mine clearance operations in areas liberated from mines and other explosive remnants of war.
“Thanks to this support, we can enhance the technical capabilities of our specialists, respond swiftly to challenges, and ensure safety in demined territories,” emphasized Ruslan Berehula, Head of the Secretariat of the National Mine Action Agency and Chief of the Main Directorate for Mine Action, Civil Protection, and Environmental Safety.Read also: Over 5,000 hectares cleared of explosives in de-occupied territories in July
During the meeting, Berehula also discussed further cooperation with DRC representatives. In particular, they addressed plans to conduct training courses for Ministry of Defense personnel on mine clearance quality control, in accordance with international and national standards. The training program will include practical sessions using unmanned aerial systems and artificial intelligence technologies.
Additionally, both parties agreed to continue participating in joint projects aimed at developing Ukraine's national mine action capacity.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, in August 2025, Ministry of Defense demining units cleared 5,973.1 hectares of liberated territory contaminated by explosive remnants of war resulting from Russia's armed aggression.
Photo: Ministry of Defense
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment