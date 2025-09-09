White House Criticises Israel's Doha Attack, Says 'It Doesn't Advance US Or Israeli Goals'
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday:“The President views Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the United States, and feels very badly about the location of this attack.”
Leavitt added that President Donald Trump had spoken with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatar's emir and prime minister following the strike .Context on US position
While emphasising concern over the location of the strike, Leavitt noted that:“Eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal.”
She also outlined Trump's priorities:“President Trump wants all of the hostages in Gaza, the bodies of the dead, released and this war to end now.”
Leavitt said that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff was tasked with notifying Qatar about the pending strike, but Qatari officials have disputed this.Israeli perspective
Netanyahu said he ordered the strikes targeting Hamas leaders in Doha , following a deadly shooting in Jerusalem a day earlier claimed by the Palestinian militant group.
"Yesterday, following the deadly attacks in Jerusalem and Gaza, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed all security agencies to prepare for the possibility of targeting Hamas leaders," said a joint statement from Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz.
"Today at noon, in light of an operational opportunity... the prime minister and the defence minister decided to implement the directive given last night."
Netanyahu described the operation as:“A wholly independent Israeli operation.”
In a speech at the US embassy in Jerusalem, he suggested that the strike could potentially lead to a resolution if Hamas accepts Trump's principles for ending the conflict .Hamas response
Hamas confirmed that five of its members were killed in the Doha attack but claimed that the main negotiating delegation remained unharmed. The group stressed that the strike would not alter its demands from Israel in ongoing ceasefire negotiations.Qatar disputes US notification
Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed Al Ansari said on X that the call from the US came:
“During the sounds of explosions” from the attack, disputing claims that Qatar was forewarned.
Israel has been engaged in a conflict with Hamas in Gaza since the militant group's attack in October 2023. Qatar has served as a key mediator in ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and EU.Also Read | Israel's ultimatum to Hamas in Gaza war - 'lay down your weapons or...'
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment