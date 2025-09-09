Apple Iphone 17 Colors, Price, Pre-Order Date, And More: Here Are The Details

Apple Inc. (AAPL) unveiled the new iPhone 17 on Tuesday, featuring the A19 chipset, new 120Hz ProMotion displays with Ceramic Shield 2, and more.

The new iPhone 17 series comes in a range of colors, and prices start at $799.

Apple's shares were down 1.38% on Tuesday at the time of writing. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'bullish' territory.

iPhone 17 Colors, Price, Pre-Order Date

The standard iPhone 17 is available in five colors: Black, Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, and White. iPhone 17 price starts at $799 for the 256GB variant, and $999 for the 512GB variant. Pre-orders begin September 12.

iPhone Air Colors, Price, Pre-Order Date

The iPhone Air is available in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue colors. iPhone Air price starts at $999 for the 256GB variant, $1,199 for the 512GB variant, and $1,399 for the 1TB variant. Pre-orders begin September 12.

iPhone 17 Pro Colors, Price, Pre-Order Date

The iPhone 17 Pro is available in Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue colors. iPhone 17 Pro price starts at $1,099 for the 256GB variant, $1,299 for the 512GB variant, and $1,499 for the 1TB variant.

iPhone 17 Pro Max price starts at $1,199 for the 256GB variant, $1,399 for the 512GB variant, $1,599 for the 1TB variant, and $1,999 for the 2TB variant. Pre-orders begin September 12.

AAPL stock is down 6% year-to-date, but up 6% over the past 12 months.

