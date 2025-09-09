Primeenergy Resources Corporation Recognized Nationally And Locally For Outstanding Performance
The Houston Chronicle ranked PrimeEnergy **9th overall** in its Chronicle 100 list of Houston's top-performing public companies, which evaluates revenue growth, earnings per share growth, and total shareholder return.
At the national level, Forbes recognized PrimeEnergy as the **#6 company in the Oil & Gas Operations category** of America's Most Successful Small-Cap Companies 2025, which highlights U.S. companies under $2 billion in market capitalization excelling in growth, profitability, and return on investment.
“These recognitions are a reflection of the dedication of our employees, the strength of our operating strategy, and our commitment to creating long-term value for shareholders,” said Charles E. Drimal, Jr, Chairman and CEO.“We are proud to be acknowledged both in Houston and across the nation.”
Celebrating Longevity and Long-Term Value Creation
PrimeEnergy and its Board of Directors proudly congratulate Director Clint Hurt on the celebration of his 90th birthday. Clint joined the Board in 1987, when the Company's stock traded at $0.70 per share. He has been instrumental in guiding PrimeEnergy's growth and strategy, with shares now trading in excess of $150 per share. The directors and shareholders join in wishing him a very happy birthday and expressing their gratitude for his advice and counsel which led to the Company's long-term success.
PrimeEnergy continues to execute on disciplined growth and operational efficiency across its oil and natural gas properties, emphasizing prudent capital allocation, technology-driven efficiencies, and responsible resource development.
About PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: PNRG) is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. With a disciplined operating strategy and a focus on shareholder value, PrimeEnergy manages a diversified portfolio of producing wells and development opportunities.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's future performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to PrimeEnergy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further details.
