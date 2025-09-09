Quanex Building Products Corporation Investors: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Quanex Building Products Corporation (“Quanex” or“the Company”) (NYSE: NX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Quanex investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

The investigation focuses on whether Quanex and its board of directors violated federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by, among other things: (i) failing to obtain the best possible consideration for Quanex shareholders; and (ii) failing to disclose all material information necessary for shareholders to properly assess and value the proposed merger consideration.

