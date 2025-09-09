Quanex Building Products Corporation Investors: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Quanex Building Products Corporation (“Quanex” or“the Company”) (NYSE: NX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Quanex investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : ... , to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
The investigation focuses on whether Quanex and its board of directors violated federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by, among other things: (i) failing to obtain the best possible consideration for Quanex shareholders; and (ii) failing to disclose all material information necessary for shareholders to properly assess and value the proposed merger consideration.
