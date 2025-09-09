Harold“Lefty” Williams Is Teaching The World How To Rebound

The Art of Rebounding Podcast

The former Harlem Globetrotter's new podcast is all about the bounce back. And it might be the comeback guide we all need right now.

- Harold "Lefty" Williams LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The former Harlem Globetrotter's new podcast is all about the bounce back. And it might be the comeback guide we all need right now. You don't become the first left-handed showman in Harlem Globetrotters history by playing it safe. Harold“Lefty” Williams stepped into an iconic institution, he spun it on his fingertips, and left his own mark, redefining what a player could be, on and off the court. But these days, the former pro isn't focused on trick shots and standing ovations. He's focused on something bigger: teaching people how to recover from life's hardest hits.On September 10th, Williams is launching The Art of Rebounding, a powerful new podcast (with a book of the same name coming soon) that blends personal stories, life strategies, and hard-won wisdom into one unforgettable message: the comeback is greater than the setback. It's not a sports deep-dive. It's not a self-help guide either. It's something in between, a conversation, a philosophy, a game plan for anyone who's ever felt like they lost their footing and didn't know how to get it back.For Williams, the concept of rebounding isn't metaphorical, it's lived.“I know what it's like to dare to dream while living a nightmare,” he says, reflecting on moments in his life when chasing hope felt like sprinting uphill in the dark.“I also know what it's like to miss a whole bunch of shots and then, in the middle of the situation, have to box out the opposition and not be afraid to go after the rebound,” he continues.He speaks about life the way he once spoke about basketball: fluid, fearless, and strategic. In his world, rebounding goes beyond second chances; it's more about positioning, persistence, and having the courage to go after what's already making its way toward you.“You can't score until you go after the rebound,” he says simply, as if it's the most obvious truth in the world. And maybe it is. But how many of us actually live like it?Beyond the Court: Building Something BiggerWhile Williams rose to fame wearing the red, white, and blue of the Globetrotters, he's careful not to let that legacy define his future.“It is how I became Lefty,” he acknowledges,“but I co-own a team called the Harlem Dreams with film producer Ray Morris. We have to pay homage to Harlem Dreams too.” The Harlem Dreams is an independent entertainment team designed to fuse basketball, performance, and purpose. It's the next evolution of the showman: not just dazzling on the court, but inspiring from the sidelines.And Williams isn't stopping at the three-point line. He's a film producer, a media executive, and along with his wife Shyneefa Williams, is the co-founder of the Harold Lefty Williams Dare2Dream Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping young people build belief, direction, and personal resilience. Like everything else in his world, the name has intention. Beyond chasing a dream, it's about daring to do so in the face of adversity.The Foundation is rooted in the belief that everyone, especially young people, deserves a second chance to rise. It's about giving individuals the courage to go after the opportunities already making their way toward them, even when life feels like it's playing defense. Through mentoring, media, and movement, Dare2Dream equips people with motivation and mindset training, real life tools, and the reminder that,“Yes, you belong here too.”For Williams, Dare2Dream is a life philosophy. Born from his own experience of dreaming while living a nightmare, the Foundation reflects his commitment to helping others rebound, rebuild, and rewrite what they believe is possible.In addition to building a media empire of his own, Lefty Williams also manages the blossoming careers of his three children, all rising stars in Hollywood. His oldest son, Elisha“EJ” Williams, has already made a name for himself in ABC's The Wonder Years, and has appeared on Henry Danger and Danger Force on Nickelodeon. In animation, his voice has brought characters to life in Puppy Dog Pals, Firebuds, The Loud House, and Netflix's Spirit Rangers. His other son, Caleb“CJ” Williams, has appeared in The Wonder Years, Abbott Elementary, Night Court, The Santa Clauses, and Little Big Shots, hosted by Steve Harvey. CJ also voices a character in the newly premiered PBS animated series Weather Hunters. His daughter, Kiara“KiKi” Williams, has appeared in The Wonder Years, performed voice work in Moon Girl on Disney Junior, and launched a budding music career with her standout single,“Don't I Have a Say,” produced by Marvin Winans Jr. All of his children have been in numerous national commercials as well. As both their manager and father, Lefty nurtures their growth, creativity, and purpose, instilling the same values of excellence, resilience, and authenticity that define his own journey.His work today is grounded in more than showmanship. It's about service. About using his platform to help others rewrite their narratives the same way he's rewritten his own. The Art of Rebounding, both the podcast and the upcoming book, are part of his continuation in his purpose work as a teacher, a guide, and a voice for those navigating the messiness of missed opportunities.The Podcast: Coaching Through the Noise​​That purpose now takes center stage in a powerful new format. With The Art of Rebounding podcast, Williams invites listeners into weekly, unfiltered conversations that go beyond the highlight reel. Launching September 10th, the series opens with guest Charles Malik Whitfield and dives into the real stories behind resilience, stories of sports, leadership, failure, growth, and the inner work required to rise again. To bring this vision to life, Williams partnered with Steve Smith, the former Vice President of SiriusXM, who helped shape the show's format into something both purposeful and profoundly human. With real conversations, real takeaways, and real stories of people who have been through it, the show inspires reflection just as much as it sparks action.Working with Smith, Williams says, has been game-changing.“Steve is a genius. Being able to partner with him was like love at first sight, because he actually gets it, and he gets me.” Williams likens their collaboration to that of coach and player:“One thing about a good athlete is that you should be coachable, and I'm very coachable,” he shares.With Smith guiding the strategy and Williams delivering the substance, the podcast promises to be a space for transformation, not something you just let play in the background but more so something that you sit with and take notes on.“When you have a mentor,” Williams says,“you get to learn from their pain without experiencing it yourself.”The Art of a Comeback: Why This Podcast Hits DifferentThere's a quiet boldness in the way Williams talks about failure, not as something to avoid, but something to respect.“Everybody, at some point in life, is looking to bounce back,” he says.“Or just get ahead. Or move a little further than where they once were.” That sense of universal struggle, whether you're climbing out of financial hardship, heartbreak, burnout, or disappointment, makes The Art of Rebounding strikingly relevant.And he's not hosting podcasts just for athletes, he's speaking to people. Williams says these are conversations that“your grandmother would appreciate,” just as easily as it could resonate with a ninth grader, a college student, or a corporate executive. The audience is wide because the message is personal. We all fall. We all miss shots. But too often, we don't realize that the power is in going after what we think we've already lost.It's that emotional clarity that gives the upcoming show and also his book their weight. Williams doesn't offer quick fixes or pithy slogans. He tells stories. He draws connections. He reminds you that nothing changes until you take the first step, toward healing, toward growth, toward the rebound.Real Impact, Right NowWilliams recently took his message to a broader audience during a featured appearance at Barnes & Noble, hosted by The Los Angeles Tribune. The crowd included families, educators, coaches, students, entertainers, of all ages. People who connected with his story not because of his resume, but because of his heart.“It was an amazing time for me because The Los Angeles Tribune really showed me and my family so much love,” he says.“To see the other people who were there, hungry, and wanting to know more about my background and what I was able to accomplish, not just in sports but just in life...as a husband, as a father, as a community man...it was really cool to see.” For Williams, the moment was a clear example of the kind of realization that comes when you realize your life's lessons can be someone else's lifeline.The Launch: Everyone Has the Ability to ReboundThe Art of Rebounding, part of the Los Angeles Tribune Podcast Network, officially drops on September 10, streaming across all major platforms. And while Williams is no stranger to the spotlight, this time it's different. This time, it's not about entertainment-it's about empowerment. Kicking off with actor Charles Malik Whitfield, star of Netflix's Beauty in the Black, followed by former NBA Allstar Antonio Davis, the lineup promises depth, insight, and real inspiration for every listener. This time, the mic is a tool for transformation.As the first left-handed showman in Harlem Globetrotter history, Lefty has always defied convention. But it's his lived experience beyond the court, the failures, pivots, and quiet restarts, that now power the conversations he's hosting. And he's not here to lecture. He's here to listen, exchange, and elevate.He's building something honest. Something human. If you've been waiting for a sign to get back up and go after the thing you thought was out of reach, consider this your moment. And if you've ever questioned whether it's too late to begin again, this is the moment to tune in for the reminder that rebounding is a skill anyone can learn.Because the truth is simple: everyone misses. But only the bold rebound.Ways to EngagePodcast: Launches on September 10th across all major platforms and on The Los Angeles Tribune Podcast Network -Follow: @LeftyWilliams42Support: Learn more or get involved at Dare2Dream FoundationAbout Harold“Lefty” WilliamsHarold“Lefty” Williams is a former professional basketball star, best known for his time with the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, and now the Harlem Dreams. Today, he's a respected actor, executive producer, philanthropist, author, and entrepreneur, having co-produced projects like The Real Stories of Basketball with LeBron James and Maverick Carter. Through the Harold“Lefty” Williams Dare2Dream Foundation, Lefty empowers youth and communities across the country, a commitment that earned him recognition by the Milwaukee Bucks G League team the Wisconsin Herd for his philanthropic impact three years in a row. He is the proud husband to Shyneefa Williams and father to rising young stars Kiara“KiKi” Williams, Elisha“EJ” Williams, and Caleb“CJ” Williams, Lefty is celebrated for his leadership, creativity, and lifelong mission to inspire and uplift others.About The Art of Rebounding PodcastSetbacks are universal, but comebacks are an art. Hosted by Harold“Lefty” Williams, former Harlem Globetrotter, producer, philanthropist, and founder of the Dare2Dream Foundation, The Art of Rebounding is where life's toughest losses turn into the most inspiring wins. This is not just a sports show. It's not just self-help. It's raw, unfiltered conversations with athletes, entertainers, thought leaders, and everyday heroes who've been knocked down- and found the courage to rise higher. Every episode unpacks real stories, hard-earned wisdom, and proven strategies to help you transform heartbreak, burnout, financial struggles, and life's biggest setbacks into powerful fuel for your future. Because everyone misses shots. But the bold? The bold rebound. Premiering September 10th on The Los Angeles Tribune Podcast Network, Apple, Spotify, and everywhere podcasts are heard.For Media Inquires: Contact Alisha Magnus-Louis. ...

