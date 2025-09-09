XPLR Infrastructure ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating XPLR Infrastructure, LP On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you are a long-term stockholder in XPLR Infrastructure between September 27, 2023 and January 27, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against XPLR Infrastructure on July 9, 2025 with a Class Period from September 27, 2023 and January 27, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of XPLR Infrastructure have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The XPLR Infrastructure class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) XPLR Infrastructure was struggling to maintain its operations as a yieldco; (ii) defendants temporarily relieved this issue by entering into certain financing arrangements while downplaying the attendant risks; (iii) XPLR Infrastructure could not resolve those financings before their maturity date without risking significant unitholder dilution; (iv) as a result, defendants planned to halt cash distributions to investors and instead redirect those funds to, among other things, resolve those financings; and (v) consequently, XPLR Infrastructure's yieldco business model and distribution growth rate was unsustainable.

The XPLR Infrastructure class action lawsuit further alleges that on January 28, 2025, XPLR Infrastructure announced that it would suspend entirely cash distributions to common unitholders and essentially abandon its yieldco model. On this news, the price of XPLR Infrastructure common units fell by nearly 35%, the complaint alleges.

