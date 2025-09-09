Public Hearing In Ithaca To Address Reparations In New York State

Residents and community members invited to share testimony with state reparations commission

ITHACA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies (NYSCCRR) will continue its statewide public hearing series on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. at the Ithaca Downtown Conference Center (2nd floor, Banquet Hall D, 116 E. Green Street, Ithaca, NY 14850).The Commission invites Ithaca residents and surrounding communities to offer personal stories, research, and proposals related to the legacy of slavery and systemic racism in New York State.Though often overlooked, slavery existed in Tompkins County well into the 1800s, including in Caroline, Dryden, and Ludlowville; and stories of resistance and self-emancipation shaped the region long before New York abolished slavery in 1827.“These hearings are an essential part of understanding the present-day consequences of historic harm,” said Dr. Seanelle Hawkins, Chair of the NYSCCRR.“The voice of all New Yorkers is important to address the impact of slavery.”Each hearing features remarks from invited guests, an overview of the Commission's mission, expert education, and time for public comment. All New Yorkers: residents, researchers, historians, youth, elders, and community leaders, are encouraged to testify.The NYSCCRR was established by Senate Bill S1163A, introduced by Senator James Sanders Jr and Assemblymember Michaelle Solages and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul in 2023.The Commission is tasked with examining the economic, social, and political impacts of slavery and its afterlives in New York and will deliver an evidence-based report of reparations recommendations to the governor and state legislature.Visit the NYSCCRR websiteCan't attend in person?Written testimonies can be submitted via email to ..., or by leaving a voicemail at 518-473-3997.To learn more about the Commission, access hearing materials, or follow NYSCCRR updates, visit and follow the Commission on social media.Media Contact:

