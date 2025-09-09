Show Flooring Celebrates 10 Years Of Affordable Flooring Solutions In Chicago

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Show Flooring marks a decade of affordable solutions for homeowners, landlords, and contractors across Chicagoland

Chicago, IL, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Show Flooring , a family-owned flooring warehouse in Chicago, is celebrating its 10th anniversary of providing affordable flooring solutions to residents, landlords, and property managers. Located at 6830 W 63rd St near Midway Airport, the company has become a trusted destination for those seeking value, variety, and professional service.





Amid rising housing and renovation costs, Show Flooring has offered economic relief by delivering quality flooring at discounts of up to 80% off retail prices. With more than three generations of industry experience, the business has built its reputation on reliability and community commitment. Customers across Chicagoland have turned to the warehouse as a source of savings without sacrificing quality, a trust reinforced by more than 600 five-star customer reviews.

Show Flooring's 25,000 sq. ft. warehouse, packed floor to ceiling, gives customers immediate access to a wide array of popular flooring options. These include waterproof vinyl flooring, hardwood, laminate, tile, and carpet, as well as leading brands such as Lifeproof, Pergo, Stainmaster, and MSI. The extensive stock allows families and property managers to find the right solutions quickly, whether for home renovations, rental properties, or new builds. Show Flooring is able to keep prices significantly lower than competitors by purchasing flooring in extreme bulk directly from the same manufacturers that supply the big-box stores. By operating with lean margins and passing savings directly to customers, the company has built long-term trust instead of inflating prices. This approach allows homeowners, landlords, and property managers across Chicago to access premium flooring at a fraction of retail cost.

In addition to their in-stock flooring deals, Show Flooring provides professional and quick installation services throughout the Chicagoland area. This service has been especially valuable for landlords and property managers who need durable and cost-effective flooring to keep properties attractive to tenants while managing renovation budgets. Installation services are led by Kevin Pawlik, known for his reliability and attention to detail. Kevin ensures every project meets the highest standards, giving customers confidence that their flooring will look spectacular and last a long time.

“For over a decade, we've been proud to help Chicago families and property owners improve their homes and communities without breaking their budgets,” said the President of Show Flooring.“As we enter our second decade, our focus remains on offering accessible flooring solutions during a time when affordability matters most.” - Show Flooring President Cole McNabb

Looking ahead, the company is committed to expanding its services while maintaining its family-owned values. Customers are encouraged to visit the warehouse in person to explore current specials, view flooring displays, and consult with experts. Online shopping and nationwide shipping remain available for those outside the area.

Frequently Asked Questions



What types of flooring do you carry? Vinyl click, glue-down vinyl, hardwood, tile, carpet, laminate, and mosaics.

Where is the warehouse located? 6830 W 63rd St, Chicago, IL 60638, near Midway Airport.

Do you offer installation? Yes, affordable professional installation is available across the Chicago area. Why do customers choose Show Flooring? Backed by more than 600 five-star reviews, customers consistently praise Show Flooring's reliability, product quality, and professional service.

About Show Flooring

Show Flooring is a family-owned discount flooring warehouse serving Chicago for 10 years. With three generations of flooring expertise, the company offers vinyl, hardwood, laminate, tile, carpet, and more. With over one million square feet of flooring in stock, Show Flooring provides in-store sales, nationwide shipping, and professional installation services. Connect with Show Flooring on Facebook for updates, promotions, and flooring inspiration.





CONTACT: CJ Brncich Show Flooring 847-447-3355 ...