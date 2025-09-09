Appfolio Ignites The Next Era Of Real Estate At FUTURE 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Real estate conference by AppFolio brings together top industry voices and breakthrough technology, and charts the course for transformative business performance









SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF), the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, today unveiled the exciting lineup of speakers for FUTURE 2025: The Real Estate Conference by AppFolio, taking place October 13-15, 2025 in San Diego, CA. The annual event brings together real estate professionals, industry experts, and technology leaders for three days of impactful ideas and unparalleled connection.

The real estate industry is navigating a pivotal moment of change, balancing economic pressures with rising expectations from residents and owners. Property managers must find new ways to move beyond day-to-day tasks and create lasting value to succeed. At FUTURE 2025, attendees will explore the innovations, strategies, and frameworks to meet these challenges and elevate their business.

FUTURE 2025 will feature a dynamic lineup of industry leaders and visionaries. Edward Norton, acclaimed actor and impact-driven innovator, and Robin Arzón, VP of Fitness Programming and Head Instructor at Peloton, will headline the mainstage sessions, which will also feature AppFolio Chief Executive Officer Shane Trigg, Chief Technology Officer Matthew Baird, and SVP of Product Kyle Triplett, VP of Product Cat Allday, and Industry Principal Stacy Holden, among others.

Beyond the mainstage, attendees will have the opportunity to explore nearly 60 sessions led by 125 industry speakers covering critical topics such as generative and agentic AI, business intelligence and analytics, and customer experience. The roster of speakers includes:



Industry voices sharing insights on the state of the market: featuring Bradley Johnson, CEO, ProfitCoach and Jay Parsons , Economist, Strategist and Housing Industry Expert

Thought leaders providing practical, battle-tested strategies and frameworks: with Deb Newell, PhD-ABD, MBA, MPM, RMP at Real-Time Consulting Services ; Justin Jones, AI Evangelist and Co-founder, The AI XChange; and Peter Lohmann, CEO, RL Property Management

AppFolio customers detailing their real-world experience and proven best practices: including Donald Caster, President, Auben Capital Partners and Gozen Hartman, CEO, Fairlawn Market innovators discussing the hottest topics in real estate: with Chiccorra Connor, CEO and Founder, Occupancy Heroes Incorporated and Karen Graham, CEO, Karen Graham Consulting

“The tools the industry relies on were built for yesterday's challenges-focusing solely on transactions and ill-equipped for the complex demands of today,” said Lisa Horner, Chief Marketing Officer at AppFolio.“FUTURE is where we close yesterday's playbook and come together to unveil the next one.”

Attendees at FUTURE 2025 can expect to:



Create leverage for their business : Learn the new playbook for driving the total performance of their business in this next era of real estate.

Embrace agentic AI: Understand how to implement agentic capabilities in their operations, including live demonstrations of AppFolio's latest innovations like AppFolio Realm-X Performers .

Explore what's next in real estate : Get firsthand looks at the latest advancements in property technology from the expanding network of AppFolio StackTM partners. Deepen product expertise: Participate in hands-on training and certification sessions to master AppFolio workflows and maximize performance; available to current AppFolio customers for an additional fee.

A cornerstone of the FUTURE 2025 experience is the second annual FUTUREist Awards, recognizing real estate professionals who are reshaping the industry for the better by transforming lives, fostering community, and demonstrating extraordinary leadership. Award winners will be announced during the October 15 mainstage session.

FUTURE 2025 Sponsors:



Diamond Sponsors: Second Nature , Zillow

Platinum Sponsors: AvidXchange , Balanced Asset Solutions , Flex , Hunter Warfield , Possession Partner , , SafeRent Solutions

Gold Sponsors: Amazon Hub Apartment Locker , AppWork , Banyan , Column N.A. , Conservice , Eng Flanders Group , Genesis , The Home Depot Pro , LeadSimple , Lowe's , Lula , Obligo , Pacific Premier Bank , Pay Ready , PetScreening , ProfitCoach , Proper AI , Property Meld , Red Cedar , RentCheck , ShowMojo , SmartProperty , Zego Utility , zInspector

Silver Sponsors: Aldous & Associates , Western Alliance Bank , Apartments247 , APM Help , Birdeye , Brivo , ButterflyMX , Engrain , Experian , HappyCo , Livable , NetVendor , Nova Credit , Opiniion , Page Per Page , Plaid , PlanOmatic , Procore , REdirect Consulting , Showdigs , Sortly , Tenant Turner , The KSC Group Experience Sponsors: Visa , Worldpay



Take part in the conversations that will define the next era of real estate at FUTURE, October 13-15, 2025 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. To learn more or register, visit .

AppFolio is the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

