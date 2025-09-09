Holley Performance Brands Announces The Launch Of A Secondary Offering By Selling Stockholder

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) (the“Company”) today announced the launch of a secondary offering of 14,000,000 shares of common stock by a selling stockholder controlled by Sentinel Capital Partners, LLC (the“Selling Stockholder”). The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. The Company is not offering any shares of common stock and will not receive any proceeds from the offering. The Selling Stockholder is expected to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,100,000 additional shares of common stock.









Holley Performance Brands brings performance, safety, fun and excitement to automotive enthusiasts around the globe.

J.P. Morgan and Jefferies are acting as the lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering.

Additional Information for Investors

A registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to the offering of these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) and is effective. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the accompanying prospectus supplement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at . Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and accompanying prospectus supplement related to this offering, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at ... and ..., or from Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 1-877-821-7388, or by email at ....

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including among others, statements relating to the Company's current expectations and views with respect to, among other things, the proposed offering. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC and in any subsequent filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Holley assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) leads in the design, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance products for automotive enthusiasts. The company owns and manages a portfolio of iconic brands, catering to a diverse community of enthusiasts passionate about the customization and performance of their vehicles. Holley Performance Brands distinguishes itself through a strategic focus on four consumer vertical groupings, including Domestic Muscle, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing, ensuring a wide-ranging impact across the automotive aftermarket industry. Renowned for its innovative approach and strategic acquisitions, Holley Performance Brands is committed to enhancing the enthusiast experience and driving growth through innovation.

Media Relations Contact(s) :

Jordan Moore, ... / Sydney Goggans, ...

Investor Relations Contacts:

Anthony Rozmus / Neel Sikka / Jenna Kozlowski

Solebury Strategic Communications

203-428-3224

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at